This $19 Million Beverly Hills Smart Mansion Features a Fingerprint-Controlled Wine Cellar

The world-renowned 90210 zip code just got a remarkable new listing.

Situated in the prestigious Beverly Crest, this 10,359 square-foot smart house offers unobstructed views of verdant hills and the glittering LA cityscape from every room. It houses up to five bedrooms and nine bathrooms alongside Venetian wall finishes, imported stonework, floor-to-ceiling walls and glass doors that open to over 3,400 square feet of outdoor terrace space.

While those features are nice, the new build includes a range of other key amenities that set it apart from the others in the area. First off, the home has an entertainment level that features a luxe Himalayan salt sauna, a Japanese soaking tub, a plush 20-person theater with a bar, a steam room, a yoga studio and a gym, as well as a spa. The 2,000 square-foot primary suite is generously appointed with its own wet bar, glass shoe display room, dual walk-in closets, a hair salon, glam room and two garden lounge sitting areas.

The residence was also built to entertain. It has sophisticated living and dining rooms, as well as a fingerprint-secured mezcal-and-wine tasting room. Meanwhile, the home’s gourmet kitchen—with minimalist white cabinetry and Wolf appliances—is generously sized and includes a butler’s pantry with plenty of storage.

The house sits on a 21,423 square-foot lot with lush landscaping and a zero-edge pool. After a refreshing dip, you can retreat to the cabana or head down to the spacious lower backyard, planted with plenty of trees for privacy, as well as a life-sized chess board.

On Development and At James Group began construction on the property in 2017. The project was completed earlier this year and is now being sold by its owner, Micah McDonald, who purchased the original house and tore it down to build what you see here.

“I built the house for myself but I have since decided not to live full time in Los Angeles, so the new owner gets to enjoy all the work and consideration I put into it,” he told Robb Report in an email. “My favorite place in the house is the gym and spa as well as the entertainment space by the pool. That entire level of the house is truly amazing. I would love for the new owner to be someone who enjoys sleek, simple luxury and who will enjoy all the amazing features I put into the home.”

The home’s listing agent, Emma Hernan of the Oppenheim Group, points to the Japanese soaking tub and Himalayan salt sauna as the best features. But as in all real estate deals, location trumps everything. “It’s an affluent neighborhood with beautiful homes and easy access to all Los Angeles has to offer,” Hernan says.

The Beverly Hills residence is currently listed for $18.9 million. Check out more images of the home below.