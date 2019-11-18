Inside a $33 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Retreat That’s Walking Distance to Rodeo Drive

A trio of wrought-iron gates lead into a peaceful courtyard, where a solid oak door framed by a limestone archway imported from an eighteenth-century Lebanese church awaits your knock. It’s as if you’ve left Los Angeles behind for some escapist fantasy. This was precisely the intention behind 803 North Linden Drive, a new modern Mediterranean architectural manse on arguably the best block of the Beverly Hills Flats. It’s listed for $33.4 million.

“I’ve always been inspired by the Mediterranean and Spanish-style homes that embellish the city of Beverly Hills,” says architect Hamid Gabbay, who designed the property in collaboration with its owner, Behrouz Mahboubi-Fardi, the principal behind the Rodeo Collection, a stronghold of 70 luxury boutiques in Beverly Hills’ Rodeo Drive shopping district. “Therefore, I did my best to honor the beauty and value of this traditional style,” says Gabbay, recipient of the Will Rogers Award for his remodeling of Badgley Mischka’s Rodeo Drive outpost.

“From eighteenth-century limestone fireplaces imported from France to the marble accents spread throughout the house, every feature is custom-made,” says Mahboubi-Fardi of the one-of-a-kind architectural gem. To wit, custom molds were created to fashion the archways in the entrance and then broken so they could not be reproduced; each of the afore-mentioned antique French mantelpieces, numbering nine in total, was curated from a different region in France.

Stepping across the threshold, the trance remains unbroken as you’re greeted by soaring 12-foot ceilings in the foyer, a sweeping staircase with wrought-iron railing and an abundance of natural light. Well-proportioned walkways with Turkish limestone floors don’t detract from the generously proportioned living space that includes a family room, living room, dining room, bar, breakfast room, chef’s kitchen with walk-in pantry, butler’s pantry and three powder rooms. The highlight is the library. With its wood-paneled walls and ceiling (made from alder, known for its fine grain), you’d be forgiven for thinking yourself ensconced in a French château.

Upstairs, the master suite proves an oasis unto itself thanks to a charming sitting area, his-and-hers bathrooms and walk-in closets and an expansive 800-square-foot outdoor terrace with sweeping views over the pool, patio and manicured gardens (the manse nestles on 20,000 square feet of land). In total, the property has seven bedrooms, three of them en suite, and two with their own balconies overlooking the entrance courtyard. Hardwood floors and solid wooden doors throughout lend a warm, stately feel.

Designed for entertaining, 803 North Linden is also equipped with a movie theater (seating 12), wine cellar (with a wheelbarrow ceiling and artisanal walls featuring stone imported from Lebanon), gym, massage room and two full baths (one with a wet sauna). Rounding out the basement is a laundry room (with an ingenious laundry shoot and generous cabinetry), office, two rooms with full baths for household staff, and a five-car garage.

Not that you’ll want to zoom away anytime soon. “What really brings this property to life is the abundance of natural light that pours through the whole house, illuminating all of these unique facets,” says Mahboubi-Fardi.

Sound like home? Haleh Mahboubi, Maria Mahboubi and Aaron Kirman at Compass have the exclusive listing.