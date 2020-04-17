Giraffe King? This $20 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Comes With Its Own Topiary Long Necks

Going once, going twice, going at absolutely no reserve. This 1930s Beverly Hills mansion—previously listed for $20.5 million—is being auctioned online as you read this.

Did we mention there’s no reserve?

The no-doubt jittery owners of 715 N Alpine Drive, in the glitzy Beverly Hills Flats 90210 zip code just a short stroll from Rodeo Drive, are leaving it to Concierge Auctions to find a well-heeled buyer.

The online bidding kicked off Wednesday at 7 pm Eastern and ends at 7 pm EDT Saturday. Expect some anxious nail biting.

The landmark home certainly justifies of a lofty bid. Offering more than 10,300 square-feet of space, it comes with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a stand-alone guest house on a lush, heavily-wooded half-acre-plus lot in this best-of-the-best neighborhood.

On the market since May 2017, the home starred in an episode of Bravo TV’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles show. Back then it came with a $20.5 million sticker.

Records show that by July 2018 however, the price had dropped to $19.25 million, and with still no buyer emerging, January 2019 saw a further price cut to $18.75 million. Come September 2019, it was down to $16.95 million. In the run-up to the auction, it was re-listed with broker Joyce Rey at Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, for the original $20.5 million.

“Here is a one-of-a kind property, a true work-of-art that would be hard to replicate,” says Rey. “This Mediterranean villa has been painstakingly crafted with artful materials and custom finishes throughout and is ready for the winning bidder to enjoy.”

The home itself was built back in 1930 and subjected to a major makeover in 2000 when the guest house was added.

Hidden from view by a small forest of trees, the main house is set behind elegant, carved wooden gates. A pair of life-size topiary giraffes stand guard on the grounds.

Carved wood and glass front doors lead into a soaring entry foyer with its spectacular serpentine Portuguese marble staircase complete with ornate, wrought-iron balustrades.

Step down into the reception room and gaze at the William Morris hand-stenciled wooden beams and vaulted ceilings. Close by is the formal dining room with its cathedral limestone ceiling, imposing wooden arched door and exotic wood floors.

On this level there’s also an elegant media room with coffered ceilings, custom built-ins and a drop-down screen and projector for movie nights. Nearby is an office/den with a fireplace, bar and a spacious, well-equipped kitchen.

Without doubt one of the home’s most appealing features is its extensive covered patios that spread over two levels at the rear of the house. With polished marble tile flooring and varnished wood ceilings they add style to any al fresco entertaining.

For wine lovers, a curved marble stairway leads down to a 5,500-bottle cellar that’s decorated throughout with delicate leafy wrought ironwork.

Up on the second floor the huge master suite features a Moorish-influenced master bathroom that almost defines “over-the-top.” Sitting center stage beneath an elegant skylight is a huge soaking tub covered with stunning onyx mosaics.

In the slightly overgrown grounds—Joyce Rey calls it “lush, mature landscaping”—there’s a pool and spa, fire pit, and outdoor kitchen with pizza oven. The poolside guesthouse has approved plans to add another story.

Intrigued? There’s still time to raise an online paddle once, of course, you’ve made the required $100,000 bidder deposit.

For more information, go to ConciergeAuctions.com.