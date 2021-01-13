Inside the Newest Luxe Condos at Montana’s Big Sky Ski Resort

Big Sky—the ski resort, not the crime-thriller TV series on ABC—was slow to blossom over the decades, with mountains in Colorado and Utah claiming most of the mental and media real estate and leaving Montana’s most known resort to the more hard-core skiers. But in the last few years the region has seen incredible growth around this massive collection of trails, including the development of the Club at Spanish Peaks and its private homesites and, most notably, the construction of Montage Big Sky resort and residences. A whole new town center has cropped up, complete with a Marriott, brewery, restaurants and apparel and design shops.

The other side of the resort, however, is characterized by some of the resort’s hardest technical terrain. The northwestern side of Lone Peak, known as Moonlight Basin, is where the double blacks prevail. Skiers who dare can catch the tram to the couloirs at the very top of the mountain where there are no trails at all, just plenty of the white stuff and the promise of an intense adrenaline rush.

Down at the base, there’s a private community here, too, with a popular restaurant feeding many of the residents scattered throughout the exclusive neighborhood. But there have been fewer opportunities for ownership on this side of the resort, especially for those looking for more condo-style accommodations.

But starting this June, a new building will open to meet that need within the private residential community: the Moonlight Basin LakeLodge. It will house 16 units ranging in price from $775,000 for a studio to $4.5 million for five-bedroom penthouses. The property will be set close to Ulery’s Lake and will offer common amenities that include the Three Forks Tapas restaurant and bar, a retail shop, an outfitters HQ for gear rental, a gym, indoor basketball court and climbing wall, a kids’ club, an outdoor pool, two hot tubs and ski-in, ski-out access to the new Jayhawk triple chair.

The contemporary lodge was designed by CCY Architects and will include 500-square-foot studios up to 2,700-square-foot penthouses, all with open-concept plans, gas fireplaces and large windows to maximize the woodsy and mountain views. High-end finishes and appliances—think Sub-Zero and Wolf—will dominate each space, with stone countertops and fireplace surrounds, hardwood floors, blackened-steel accents, beautiful cabinetry and artful lighting.

Two furnishing packages are currently being offered, but buyers can also bring in their own custom-interiors teams. Residents will have access to gear and ski lockers. There’s covered parking for all unit owners, with the penthouses getting two spots.

Investors will be able to put their homes into the rental pool when they’re not using them, but there are no lockout rooms or suites as part of each unit, just lockout owner closets within the condo.

Big Sky Real Estate Co. is the exclusive brokerage for LakeLodge residences. See more renderings of the spaces here.