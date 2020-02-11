Billionaire David Saperstein’s Beachfront Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $115 Million

You might want to change the name. Mar de Amor, or Sea of Love, sounds just a little cheesy for a stunning, ultra-modern Malibu oceanfront estate with such an eye-watering sticker price.

Broadcasting billionaire David Saperstein—he founded Metro Networks that provided traffic reports to radio stations—built this 10,600-square-foot compound in the late 1990s.

Sitting on a 2.6-acre lot in Malibu’s celebrity-rich Paradise Cove enclave (Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke lives next door), the home comes with private access to the exclusive Paradise Cove beach, a jaw-dropping infinity pool and spectacular views of the crashing Pacific.

Other A-list neighbors you’re likely to bump into strolling the sand or paddleboarding in the cove: actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Friends star Courtney Cox, tennis ace John McEnroe and Paramount Pictures chief, Frank Mancuso.

If the estate sells for close to its $115 million asking, it would become the fourth most expensive home ever sold in California, and the most expensive in the increasingly off-the-charts Malibu area.

And, believe it or not, the price is not that unrealistic; last year WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum reportedly paid $100 million for a 14,000-square-foot spread just down the beach. Back in 2018, natural gas billionaire Michael Smith dropped $110 million for an estate in Carbon Beach, just down the road.

What will likely appeal to buyers is Mar de Amor’s truly breathtaking design. With two separate wings laid out like a wedge and connected by a central entry, the home has architectural panache.

Imposing gates off Pacific Coast Highway lead down an impressively long paved driveway, past a pair of kids’ treehouses and a lighted tennis court, to a large motor courtyard.

The two-story entry features a soaring 18-foot-tall, shimmering crystal chandelier, centered in a sweeping Bianco Carolina marble circular stairway. Talk about making a dramatic entrance.

The second floor has vast open-plan living areas with seemingly endless floor-to-ceiling windows. In total there are 12 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, with the master suite clad in white tile, stark-white walls and making the most of its180-degree ocean views.

The chef’s kitchen is all industrial-grade stainless steel cabinets and appliances, shiny black stone flooring and a stark-white, Nano Glass, stone-surfaced island. The kitchen even has its own elevator to service the lower-level entertaining areas.

As you’d expect of a money-is-no-object build, the house includes a Hollywood-style, 20-seat movie theater with the latest digital projection and Dolby sound. There’s also a fitness center with premium equipment.

Of course, Saperstein, who sold Metro Networks in 1978 for a reported $1.25 billion, is no stranger to the mega-priced luxury property market. He and ex-wife Susan built the spectacular, Palace of Versailles-inspired Beverly Hills mega-mansion called Fleur de Lys. After their split in 2014, the ex-Mrs. Saperstein sold it for $102 million.

Then in 2018, Saperstein himself off-loaded his 123-acre equestrian ranch in California’s Simi Valley, known as Hummingbird Nest Ranch, for $33 million.

The Mar de Amor sale is being handled by listing agent Drew Mandile, of Sotheby’s International Realty.

The master bath has a copper tub.