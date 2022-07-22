Billionaire Property Tycoon Nick Candy Lists Sprawling LA Manse for $85 Million

Take a step back into the Golden Age of Hollywood with this incredible architecturally significant estate built in 1959.

The Reserve, as it’s called, was purchased in 2013 by Christian Candy, the brother of British property tycoon Nick Candy. Christian sold it to Nick and his wife, Australian singer Holly Valance, in 2018. Over the last four years, Candy and his wife have made extensive renovations to the home. It’s located within the prestigious Holmby Hills neighborhood, part of L.A.’s tony Bel-Air enclave, and has quite the glamorous history.

The estate is one of the finest examples of 1950s modernist architecture and Art Deco interiors. Though it’s been extensively updated over the years, the historic bones of the home remain. For example, you enter through a double set of Art Deco gates and continue up the 226-foot driveway. The modernist home is laid out on a single story, but feels larger thanks to the 14-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. It has been entirely redecorated with contemporary furnishings, with select Art Deco nods that honor the home’s history and luxe Italian finishes. There are also large black-and-white pictures of legendary silver screen stars within the home.

The property is two acres and there are two structures, which includes the 11,000-square-foot main residence and a 10,000-square-foot three-story guest home, the latter which was added by Candy during the renovation. In total, there are 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms between the two homes. Amenities include a 1920s French Regency-style cinema, wine room, a study, a fitness studio, children’s playroom, spa, an Art Deco-style bar, full-size tennis court, and a grand pavilion ripe for entertaining. The home can host many, as there is room for 15 cars in the carport.

The resort-like home is flanked by towering palm trees and lush landscaping that provides the utmost privacy for owners. As the home offers seamless indoor-outdoor living, the incredible amenities are never too far out of sight. There is a 49-foot swimming pool and hot tub in the backyard, complete with dancing jets and other water features. There’s also ample space to lounge and entertain on the lawn.

This area is often referred to as the ‘Platinum Triangle’ of Los Angeles for its gated mansions and expensive real estate. This street—though the exact address isn’t disclosed in the listing—was once home to celebrities like Frank Sinatra and Audrey Hepburn. Fashion designer Tom Ford is also a neighbor.

It is listed by Mauricio Umansky, founder of The Agency, and David Parnes and James Harris, also of The Agency.

Check out more photos of the property below: