Inside a $46 Million Beachfront Mansion on Billionaires’ Lane in the Hamptons

If you’re going to buy a beach house in the Hamptons, there’s no address more prestigious than Billionaires’ Lane.

A jaw-dropping property on the five-mile-long Southampton peninsula has just hit the market for an impressive $46 million. The 8,600-square-foot oceanfront estate listed by Compass stretches 3.4 acres on the west end of Meadow Lane—which gets its nickname from its affluent residents and exorbitantly priced estates.

The seaside home was originally built in 2010 and underwent a major renovation after it was purchased in 2013, reported Dirt. A-list interior designer, David Netto, was part of the overhaul of the seven-bedroom, seven-bath property along with John Hummel & Associates. Together, they updated the dwelling’s classic Hamptons aesthetic into a chic, modern retreat.

The massive mansion is privately gated with a long, winding driveway surrounded by lush landscaping. A porch is wrapped around the exterior and leads to the front door. The main level includes six en-suite bedrooms, a gym, staff quarters and laundry area at the center.

On the second floor, a primary suite has vast windows and a covered balcony that provide 270-degree sea views. It also has a sitting area and a large dressing room. Down the hall is the library, a sizable home office and a great-room with vaulted ceilings—all of which have breathtaking views of the water. Elsewhere, there’s a chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with fireplace, butler pantry and wet bar. A more casual family room with a private porch is another option for watching the sun set over the bay.

Back on ground level, a north-south tennis court is on the front side of the home with an adjacent viewing pavilion—good for serious players or maybe kids who demand an audience. Out back is a pool and spa with an upper-level deck. A patio offers outdoor loungers, dining tables and multiple sitting areas, ideal for entertaining al fresco. A private boardwalk runs through double dunes and leads directly to a stretch of beach.

The Hamptons housing market may have finally slowed, but something that’s unlikely to change too much are the punchy asking prices in this neck of the woods.

Click here to see all the photos of this Hamptons mansion on Billionaires’ Lane.