This Modern $16 Million Hamptons Home Once Starred in ‘Billions.’ Now It’s up for Grabs.

Before Succession came on the scene, Billions had some of the swankiest homes we’d ever seen on TV. Now, one of the opulent abodes that made an appearance on the Showtime series is up for grabs.

The 6,500-square-foot residence, which played Oscar Langstraat’s (Mike Birbiglia) manse in Season 3, Episode 5, is actually located in Bridgehampton—not Silicon Valley. Currently, the digs belong to PR powerhouse Alison Brod, who recently put the pad on the market for a cool $15.9 million, The New York Post reported. The house itself sits on just over an acre of land and was constructed back in 2010 by Breitenbach Builders. Bates Masi Architects was tapped for the design, which somehow merges the aesthetic of Aman Resorts and the ethos of Frank Lloyd Wright.

A Hamptons home that had a cameo in Season 3 of Billions just listed for $15.9 million Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

The architecture firm chose to wrap the entire house in mahogany, creating something that almost resembles an art installation—or at least an extremely modern-looking cabin. Inside, everything from the ceilings to the floors is lined with wood. Luckily, there are massive walls of windows that break up the panels and let in tons of natural light. On the main floor, you’ll find a living room and dining area anchored by a super cool open fireplace. Elsewhere, there’s a fully equipped chef’s kitchen decked out with top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast area.

The interior and exterior of the residence are wrapped in mahogany Hedgerow Exclusive Properties

Altogether, the spread comprises seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. If you’re looking for the primary suite, it’s located on the first level as well, complete with massive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors. Plus, it comes with its own private entry to an alfresco seating area. Of course, if you’re thinking of scooping the residence up as a summer getaway, there’s an outdoor kitchen and pizza oven. Even better, the backyard sports a giant heated swimming pool in the backyard along with a pool house.

Preston Kaye of Hedgerow Exclusive Properties and Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of 385 Jobs Lane.