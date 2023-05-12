This $30 Million D.C. Manse Could Become the Most Expensive Home Sold in the City

Here’s your chance to own a piece of D.C. history.

Washington’s Blaine Mansion is officially up for grabs, and not only is the dwelling one of the last remaining Gilded Age homes in the DuPont Circle neighborhood, but it’s also one of the most expensive residences in the city. On the market for a cool $29.9 million, if the palatial pad fetches its hefty asking price, it’ll set a new record for the capital. (That’s two pretty exciting milestones if you ask us.) Measuring a whopping 23,600 square feet, the brick and terra-cotta building sports commercial space on its lower floors and up top, a swanky four-bedroom penthouse, plus a private swimming pool on the roof.

Washington’s historic Blaine Mansion is on the market for $29.9 million. Craig Westerman/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Dating back to 1881, the property is named after its original owner, Republican statesman James Blaine. Though, it’s being offered up by attorney and diplomat John R. Phillips and his wife, former Obama aide Linda Douglass, The Wall Street Journal reported. Over the years, the couple has hosted both President Obama and President Biden at Blaine Mansion, among other notable guests, including members of the Secret Service. Since scooping up the estate in 2006, the two completed a three-year-long renovation, which included turning the top two floors of the office building into a private home. They also added an adjacent 60-foot lap pool, an outdoor kitchen, plus three levels of underground parking for tenants.

The property includes “embassy-sized” formal living and dining rooms. Craig Westerman/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Today, the 7,000-square-foot penthouse still tells the tale of a bygone era with its ornate millwork, intricate detailing, and seven stately fireplaces. A few of the highlights include an oak-paneled gentleman’s library packed with built-ins, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a fitness center with its own sauna. Elsewhere, the kitchen is decked out with glossy marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and an outdoor terrace. While the home is fit for everyday life, the living and dining rooms were made for hosting events with the ability to accommodate a 40-person dinner or parties for up to 150 guests. “It really is like old world living,” Philips told the newspaper.

Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Blaine Mansion.