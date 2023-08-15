This $12 Million Blufftop Hamptons Home is the Epitome of Coastal Chic Design

Architect Robert McKinley of Studio Robert McKinley is known for his laid-back yet elevated design work through past projects like Montauk’s The Surf Lodge, New York City’s GoldBar, and the Sant Ambroeus eateries in New York and Palm Beach. His latest residential project in the Hamptons encapsulates his signature modern and beachy yet vintage aesthetic. The home also offers an exquisite sense of seclusion, perfect for those seeking an oceanside escape far from the beach-going crowds that flock to the Hamptons each summer.

Listed for $11.95 million, the newly constructed home is located on a bluff in Montauk’s Culloden Point area, overlooking Fort Pond Bay and Gardiners Island. It is situated above a sandy beach with 215 feet of bay frontage and has coveted private beach access via a deeded path. The home sits on 1.6 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac and a long private driveway. There’s 5,500 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a powder room.

The eat-in kitchen is flooded with natural light. Lena Yaremenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

The charming property exudes classic Hamptons architecture with a cedar shingled exterior, lots of windows that drench each room in natural light, and expansive terraces for an easygoing indoor-outdoor lifestyle. True to McKinley’s style, the home features a modern design softened with natural materials and vintage furnishings. There are three levels, including a finished basement.

The open-plan main floor features a cozy living room with built-in bar shelving and a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, and a bright and airy kitchen that’s lined with large windows and configured around an island snack bar. The living room looks out over a manicured lawn to the bay, while the dining room opens to the pool, spa, and pool house.

There’s a view of the bay from the pool and spa. Lena Yaremenko for Sotheby’s International Realty

All five en suite bedrooms, including the spacious primary suite, are upstairs. A wraparound terrace connects to nearly every bedrooms. There is also space for a media room or an office, or even the option to transform a bedroom into a hobby studio. There is a detached garage and let’s not forget the private footpath down the bluff that leads to the white, sandy beach.

The property is listed by Rylan Jacka of Sotheby’s International Realty—East Hampton Brokerage.

