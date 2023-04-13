This Historic Georgia Mansion Is a National Landmark. Now It Can Be Yours for $4 Million.

There are historic houses, and then there are residences that have achieved landmark status. Bona Allen Mansion in Atlanta, Ga. falls into the latter category.

Located in the suburb of Buford, the storied estate was originally built by architect Haralson Bleckley in 1911. Throughout the 20th century, it played host to members of the Bona Allen family, who founded a now-defunct local tannery of the same name. In 2015, millionaire Steve Siebold and his wife Dawn scooped up the charming abode to use as the headquarters for their consulting company. Now, Bona Allen Mansion is hitting the market for the first time in over a decade with an asking price of $4 million.

The elegant office. Fabio Laub/Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

In its 112-year lifespan, the manse has been added to the National Register of Historic Places and also earned the title of National Historic Landmark. Unsurprisingly, a fair share of notable guests have come through its doors, such as President Theodore Roosevelt, President William Howard Taft, country singer Gene Autry, and the entire cast of Bonanza.

Even though the Seibolds bought the 9,000-square-foot pad for their business, it quickly went from their office to a private residence during the pandemic. The couple has made several improvements to the dwelling over the years. The biggest change was converting the carriage house into a private, 1,200-square-foot gym. They also added a tennis court and replaced the roof. “We tried to keep everything as it was,” Steve told Mansion Global. “We didn’t want to disturb history.”

The foyer features an original mural of Italy’s Villa di Castello Fabio Laub/Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, you’ll find gorgeous original woodwork, from the floors to the grand staircase. Another highlight is the original wall mural of Villa di Castello—a country house in Italy that belonged to the Grand Duke of Tuscany—which occupies pride of place in the two-story foyer. In total, there are a whopping 22 rooms throughout the main house, including a formal dining area, a billiards room, two video studios, and a music room.

“It’s phenomenal,” Steve added. “I just hope the new owner will keep it up like we did. It deserves special treatment—it’s a landmark.”

Beth Mitchell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Bona Allen Mansion.