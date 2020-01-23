At This $17.5 Million Palm Beach Penthouse, You Can Have Breakfast at Tiffany’s Every Day

Fancy a breakfast at Tiffany’s? With this brand new $17.5 million penthouse, on ritzy Worth Avenue in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida, all you need to do to is head to your kitchen.

That’s because this new-construction,13,000-square-feet, super-luxury condominium sits directly above the town’s Tiffany & Co jewelry store.

Back in October 2018, New York-based developer John C. Kean, of Kean Development, paid $20 million to acquire the iconic Tiffany Building on the corner of Worth and Hibiscus.

With the legendary jeweler occupying the ground floor, Kean with the help of local architect Keith Spina, set about converting the entire second floor into a sprawling five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bathroom residence.

But the apartment’s crowning glory is its new rooftop addition featuring a 2,400-square-foot pergola with floor-to-ceiling windows, a spacious lounge, sports bar, billiard area and full bath.

On its manicured lawns is an outdoor spa with an infinity-edge swimming pool and waterfall, a dining area, firepit and acres of space for sun loungers.

And so that golf lovers can practice their chips, the grassy rooftop even includes a putting green. Just don’t try any long drives; you might end-up putting a ball through a window of the nearby Jimmy Choo store.

Entry to the condo is through a private ground-floor doorway on Hibiscus Avenue that leads into the home’s custom-built lobby where an elevator whisks you up to the second floor.

There’s 7,600 square feet of contemporary-styled, high-ceilinged, white-tiled living space here, which includes a sumptuous master suite, reception areas with three fireplaces, a maid’s quarters, gym and four other bedrooms.

Listing broker Gary Pohrer, of Douglas Elliman, says that when the condo is completed in November, it will be the only residence in the building, and have the only rooftop of its kind in Palm Beach.

The iconic Tiffany & Co store, with its elegant coral keystone exterior, sits at 259 Worth Avenue at the very epicenter of this world-renowned shopping thoroughfare.

From the condo’s new rooftop, you could throw an Amex Centurion card at the Chanel, Brioni, Graff, Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani and Van Cleef & Arpels stores close by.

Yet in this slice of Florida paradise that’s Palm Beach, where beachfront mansions rather than luxury condos are the norm, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly Elliman’s Pohrer and fellow broker John Reynolds who shares the listing, can find a buyer for this one-of-a-kind property.

As for asking friends to stop by for breakfast at Tiffany’s? Priceless.

See more photos of the condo below: