This Gorgeous $17.5 Million Vermont Home Doubles as a Bridge That Sits Over a Babbling River

Houses built near rivers are nothing out of the ordinary, but one recently listed Vermont home offers a creative new spin on the idea.

Deerwood, or the aptly named Bridge House, sits right over a babbling stream. The home was just listed for $17.5 million by owners Jim and Mary Connacher, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Inspired by the iconic covered bridges of New England, the singular abode is approximately 140-feet-long by 20-feet-wide and is located on a private cul-de-sac overlooking northern Vermont. Oh, and it also comes with a second four-bedroom home.

The Connachers bought the land in Stowe in the 1980s with the intention of building a vacation home for their family, except there was one problem: The sloping meadow had a river running right through it. The couple called upon architect Jim Strasman, who suggested suspending the main residence directly over the stream. After construction wrapped in 1994, the two-bedroom Bridge House became a harmonious accompaniment to the pastoral landscape.

Sited on more than 240 acres of woodlands, Deerwood offers five ponds, a tennis court, abundant gardens with sculptures, bike trails and even an apple orchard. In addition to the primary residence and wood-frame guest house, the property also features an equipment shed and a workshop that has an extra apartment above it.

The rooms in the Bridge House are arranged in a linear fashion due to the home’s narrow infrastructure. Encased in glass, the main level is one continuous, open-plan space, with wooden decks and trusses running along the length of each side. Centered around a floor-to-ceiling slate fireplace, this level comprises a kitchen, a dining room and a living area, along with an enclosed sunroom. You can also expect soaring 18.5-foot ceilings throughout.

A spiral staircase handcrafted from oak and maple leads to the lower level, where you’ll find a primary suite, a guest bedroom, an office/library and an attached heated garage. The Connachers spent two years sourcing custom furniture from local Vermont craftspeople to outfit their home, all of which are included with the purchase of the property.

Ready to cross this bridge? Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest hold the listing.

