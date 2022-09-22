From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, this $5.5 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?

A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.7 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to keep.

“It’s a stunning compound…You come in on a long tree-lined driveway and then it opens up to just sky and lake,” listing agent Jill S. Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens tells Mansion Global. The 5,409-square-foot main house, a log cabin-style manse, was built in 2009 and is set on the 296-acre Lake Quassapaug in Middlebury, which is located less than 90 minutes from Manhattan. Altogether, it has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and super spacious living areas. “This whole area is big for New York City weekenders,” Sloane adds.

A lakefront compound in Connecticut just listed for $5.75 million Brown Harris Stevens

On its lowest level are a home theater, wet bar and playroom. Upstairs on the first floor is where you’ll find the living, dining and kitchen areas laid out in an open concept with soaring vaulted ceilings and large picture windows that contribute to the lofty feel. The primary suite is also located on the main level for convenience, offering up a walk-in closet and a set of sliding doors that open to the covered rear porch. All four of the guest suites are situated on the second floor, along with an office.

The roughly six-acre property includes a log cabin-style main house, a double-decked pontoon boat and a doghouse with heating and cooling features Brown Harris Stevens

You might be surprised to find that the property’s entertainment hub is in the garage which holds a cigar room, wine cellar, guest bedroom and room for three cars. If you prefer to take the festivities outdoors, the backyard is the perfect place to do so as it’s decked out with a gunite infinity pool and spa, multiple patios and a large dock for boating, fishing or swimming. Although, considering everything’s already included in the sale, deciding where and how to spend your time on-site could be the most arduous task of all.

Click here to see all photos of this Bristol Road Connecticut Compound.