A 900-Acre Equestrian Ranch in Washington With Two Lakes Hits the Market for $14 Million

This northern Washington compound is giving…Yellowstone?

A massive, 900-acre ranch, near Cusick and fit for the Dutton family, is now up for grabs. Formally known as Buck Quarter Ranch, the trophy spread is asking $14 million, which isn’t all that much considering what is on offer is essentially the size of a small town.

The compound features two placid lakes, an equestrian center, a 12,000-square-foot main house, a giant spa pavilion, and a shooting range. Several outbuildings include a trio of log-built guest cabins and a caretaker’s house, plus a helipad and multiple docks. If the enormous spread sounds more like a five-star Pacific Northwest resort than a private residence, well, it can act as that too.

A 900-acre compound in Northern Washington known as Buck Quarter Ranch is up for sale Travel Through Images

“It’s unique—you would have to go to Idaho or Montana to get something similar. There is nothing on the market close to this,” Coldwell Banker’s Cassandra Petersen, who’s co-listing the home with Megan and Rich Watson of the Watson Group of Compass, tells Mansion Global.

Per marketing material, Buck Quarter Ranch is being offered up by an estate. The late owner purchased the pad roughly 15 years ago and had been using the retreat as a vacation property. During his time of ownership, updates to the ranch included renovating several of the outbuildings. “He bought it sight unseen—he saw it in a magazine when he was on a plane,” added Petersen.

On the market for $14 million, the compound includes a 12,000-square-foot lodge-style main house Travel Through Images

The main lodge straddles rustic and luxe, like a log cabin mansion in the Adirondacks. Completed sometime between 2004 and 2005, there are vaulted ceilings, arched alcoves, stencil-cut railings, and Venetian plaster walls. Highlights of the five-bedroom residence include a dining room with panoramic lake views, an office with built-in bookcases and a fireplace, a stunning full-floor primary suite, and a four-car garage.

Connected to the house is an enormous 8,000-square-foot spa complex outfitted with an indoor lap pool, a separate kid’s pool, a sauna, an eight-person steam room, and a gym. There’s also a poker room for relaxing with a high-stakes game of Texas Holdem after a vigorous workout.

Come summertime, a private wade-in beach is part of the backyard. Even cooler, there’s a stretch of sand smack dab in the middle of one of the lakes that’s complete with a fire pit.

