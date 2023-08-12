SoCal Beach House Sells to Pet-Care Chief for Record Price

Perhaps it was the sweeping ocean vistas or 70-plus feet of frontage on the sought-after Strand? Or maybe it was the enticing amenities — an infinity pool and a 15-seat movie theater, just for starters. Whatever the case, the allure was more than enough for Greg Hartmann, chairman of National Veterinary Associates and Ethos Veterinary Health, to dole out a record $19.5 million for this modern home tucked away in L.A.’s South Bay city of Hermosa Beach.

Grant deeds show the seller was Johnny Lopez, a founding partner of Beverly Hills private equity firm Platinum Equity, who with his wife Elizabeth paid $14.8 million for the beachfront retreat back in winter 2013, soon after it was completed. As first reported by The Real Deal, the off-market transaction is the priciest residential Hermosa Beach sale to date—topping the sale of another nearby home on the Strand to Oaktree Capital investment manager Robert O’Leary for $18.6 million in May.

Custom-built by local developer Demetrius Doukoullos and architect Louie Tomaro, the three-story structure features five bedrooms and eight baths in almost 7,000 square feet of living space boasting hardwood floors, stone accents, a striking floating staircase, and expansive walls of glass providing views stretching from Malibu to Catalina and Palos Verdes. There’s also an elevator and attached two-car garage.

A spacious great room holds a living room, dining area, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with a central island, breakfast bar and high-end stainless appliances. Other highlights include a family room, as well as a posh master retreat offering a private balcony, sitting area with fireplace, walk-in closet, and luxe bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub and double shower; and elsewhere is a basement hosting a movie theater, game room, wet bar and 1,100-bottle wine cellar.

And though the grounds are compact, spanning just over 4,000 square feet, a hot tub-equipped roof deck is the perfect spot to entertain with an outdoor kitchen, while a cozy fireside lounge has sliding glass doors that open directly to a beach-side patio sporting an infinity pool. As an added bonus: The place is just steps from the Hermosa and Manhattan Beach downtown areas and piers.

The listing was held by Robb Stroyke of Bayside Real Estate Partners, with Coby McDonald of Compass repping the buyer.