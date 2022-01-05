This Sprawling $40 Million California Coastal Estate Is a Horse and Car Lover’s Paradise

In 2020 and 2021, two things became top priority in real estate: homes that are far enough removed from the big city to feel like their own oasis and properties with numerous structures to accommodate visiting family and friends without feeling too cramped or claustrophobic. A just-listed property in a seaside town in California checks both those pockets—yours if you’ve got a spare $40 million on hand.

The estate is located in Cambria, a small coastal town in between San Francisco and Los Angeles, so if you need to get to a major metropolis, it’s not too far off (though it’ll be about a four-hour drive to get to either). Dubbed the Retreat at Moonstone Beach due to its proximity to, well, Moonstone Beach, the property affords residents easy access to the nearby sandy shores.

What really makes the Retreat stand out, though, is the sheer number of structures that are already included. In addition to the 12,000-square-foot main home, the property also includes a 2,400-square-foot guest house, separate staff apartments and two event hall spaces. That totals to about 33,270 square feet altogether that you’ll have at your disposal.

It’s also a 78-acre parcel, so it feels suitably spacious and private. There’s something for virtually everyone already built out on the grounds, too, starting with a six-acre Pinot Noir vineyard for wine enthusiasts. Equestrian facilities will appeal to those who are looking for space and accommodations for their horses, and hiking trails will keep the outdoorsy set busy. The listing also mentions a showroom storage space that can hold up to 50 cars.

One of the biggest perks is that the Retreat has a helipad. Since it’s not centrally located in a major city, this sort of amenity will make it much easier for residents to come and go as they please (as opposed to driving or flying via commercial airport).

Sound like your speed? Check out more photos of the Retreat at Moonstone Beach below: