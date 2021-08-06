This Striking New $32 Million Malibu Home Was Designed to Have a Zero Carbon Footprint

A luxurious new home in Malibu wants to be the future of sustainable design. The 14,400-square-foot residence was built from start to finish with the environment in mind, so much so that it promises to have zero carbon emissions during its lifetime–the first ever home with that distinction. Such thoughtful construction doesn’t come cheap, though: The California mansion will set you back $32 million.

It hopes to be one of four zero-carbon homes in the area. The other three are still under construction nearby as part of a larger project helmed by developer Crown Pointe Estates. Since this is the very first in the series, it’s dubbed, aptly, Zero One.

First and foremost, the developer worked to minimize environmental impact during the building phase. The design of Zero One uses local, sustainably-sourced wood in place of steel wherever possible; the use of concrete was kept to a minimum, as well. Those material substitutions helped to reduce the home’s carbon footprint even before it was complete.

Zero One runs entirely on electricity from resources like solar panels. Even the things that you would normally think of as necessarily using fossil fuels don’t: the outdoor barbecue is electric, the kitchen has an induction stovetop and the fireplace uses a combination of water and air to create the illusion of an open flame. All of the home’s electricity comes from Ventura County’s renewable energy grid.

The residence has plenty of amenities outside of its inherent sustainability, too. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom estate comes with a home theater, fitness center, saltwater pool, wine cellar and sports courts for bocce ball and basketball, as well as a putting green and an electric car charging station. Situated on a 2.48-acre lot, it’s also got a fruit orchard, a vegetable and herb garden and a beehive—for those who are a bit squeamish around bees, two years of beekeeping services are included with the purchase.

If you miss out on this particular zero-carbon home, there are three more still to come–and, given the trend towards more sustainable construction and living, more will almost certainly crop up in the near future.

Check out more photos of Zero One below: