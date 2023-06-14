Inside a Modern $13 Million California Mansion That Runs on Tesla Batteries

The Model 3 of mansions has just hit the market for $12.8 million.

Designed by Ken Unger, the swanky Santa Monica pad is equipped with solar panels and three Tesla batteries that allow it to run on clean, green energy for days at a time. The 6,705-square-foot residence can’t go off-grid completely, of course. When fully charged, the batteries can power the house for up to 48 hours. That will make a substantial difference to both your carbon footprint and energy bills, though. It also means you don’t have to worry about outages.

The four-bed, five-bath home has a host of other sustainable features, too. Instead of central heating, the home is fitted with radiant flooring that warms it from the ground up. “It’s excellent for people with allergies because there’s no forced air heat; It’s just heat that rises. It’s very effective,” listing agent F. Ron Smith of Smith & Berg Partners told Mansion Global.

The home isn’t just sustainable, it’s smart. All the lighting and shades can be controlled wirelessly at the push of a button, while the irrigation system can be easily programmed by the owner. There’s also a whole-house water filter to keep your H20 fresh.

The pad is fitted with clerestory windows that ensure plenty of natural light. Noel Kleinman

The living quarters feature soaring 25-foot ceilings, clerestory windows, and skylights that create a bright and airy feel. The one-story spread is also void of any stairs and has a sprawling ranch-style layout. “The preference for one-story is because of the volume it allows for, and because of what you can do,” Smith adds.

The chef’s kitchen is decked out with a massive marble island and the latest Miele and Sub-Zero appliances. The primary suite is equally as impressive, with a seating area, a cozy fireplace, and a large bathroom.

The primary bedroom has its own sitting area and en suite. Noel Kleinman

To top it off, the Georgina Avenue property includes a detached guest house with its own private entrance, kitchen, bathroom, and walk-in closet. The generous grounds offer enough room to park up to six vehicles at a time. Even better, the two-car garage is equipped with EV charging ports for your Model 3s (or equivalent).

