Featured in Netflix’s ‘Painkiller,’ This Extravagant Canadian Mansion Is Listed at $30 Million

A little over four years after it first hit the market with an eye-popping $50 million price tag, a sprawling mansion in the desirable Ontario city of Mississauga has popped up for sale again. But you’ll still need a considerable sum of money to pick up the keys to the lavish French chateau-inspired estate, which is now listed for a speck under $30 million.

Tucked away behind walls and gates—on a 2-acre parcel in the exclusive Doulton Estates neighborhood, bordered by the Mississauga Golf and Country Club—the limestone-clad structure was custom-built by its current owners in 2013, and includes seven en-suite bedrooms and 14 baths in over 26,000 square feet of three-level living space decked out with an elevator, Italian marble floors and 25-foot ceilings adorned with “exquisite artful plaster detailing.”

The double-height great room is centered around a massive limestone fireplace and towering French doors spilling out to the grounds. Enzo Melana/Helicopix Inc

And if you’re thinking this particular house looks a little familiar, it might be due to its starring role in Painkiller, the Netflix limited-series drama that chronicles the origin of the opioid crisis. On camera, the massive spread portrayed the real-life residence once owned by the billionaire Purdue Pharma chairman and president Richard Sackler, portrayed by Matthew Broderick. It also was featured in season three of the Amazon Prime superhero series The Boys.

Among the many main-level highlights is a grand entry foyer that flows to formal living and dining rooms sporting crystal chandeliers and fireplaces. From there, a soaring great room rests beneath a skylight-topped dome ceiling and has a massive limestone fireplace, and the spacious black-and-white kitchen is outfitted with a large center island, top-tier appliances and an accompanying window-lined breakfast room opening to a covered terrace. Elsewhere is a gold-gilded office, and an indoor pool pavilion boasting a fireplace and sparkling stucco walls imported from Germany.

A palatial primary bedroom has a separate lounge area warmed by a fireplace and dual baths with their own dressing rooms. Enzo Melana/Helicopix Inc

Upstairs, a sumptuous primary bedroom has a separate fireside lounge area, private balcony, beverage bar and dual baths with their own dressing rooms; and the lower level hosts a wet bar-equipped nightclub with a red velvet rope entrance and tiered movie theater sporting custom Lamborghini leather seats, as well as a gym that has a floor made from recycled Nike soles, and not one but two red-hued dressing areas with steam showers.

Rounding out the over-the-top listing, which is jointly held by Christopher Invidiata, Donna Gray, Rimsha Ali and Caleb Invidiata of Invidiata, is a large motorcourt that passes through a stately porte-cochère before emptying out at five heated-floor garages with room for up to 15 vehicles—perfect any true car enthusiast!

Click here for more photos of Saint George Mansion.