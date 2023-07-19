The Pink Florida Mansion From Ron Howard’s ‘Cocoon’ Just Listed for $12 Million

If you’ve always wanted to dip your toe into the Fountain of Youth, now might be the time to move.

The Florida mansion that played a part in Ron Howard’s 1985 sci-fi comedy Cocoon is up for grabs. (Minus the aliens, of course.) The Oscar-winning director shot scenes for the film at the St. Petersburg property, or more specifically, inside its detached pool house. Formally known as Casa de Muchas Flores, or House of Many Flowers, the Mediterranean Revival-style residence was originally built in 1926 by architect Henry H. Dupont. In addition to finding Hollywood fame, it’s also been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The whole spread can be yours for a cool $11.5 million.

A historic Florida estate that contains the pool house from the movie Cocoon just listed for $11.5 million. YourDigitalPro, Inc

Sitting on over two-and-a-half acres, the salmon-colored estate spans a whopping 9,932 square feet and comes complete with six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. While the movie never offered a glimpse inside the main pad, today you’ll find glossy marble floors, dramatic arches, intricate plasterwork, and handmade wrought iron fixtures. “It has a lot of the original charm of the home when it was built,” broker Dania Perry tells Realtor.com.

You enter the digs through an expansive great room, decked out with stately marble columns, cypress ceilings, and stained-glass windows that continue the Mediterranean theme. From here, you can step out onto the rear courtyard which offers sweeping views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Elsewhere, the custom-built kitchen is any chef’s dream, equipped with plenty of counter space, a butler’s pantry, and woodwork. The formal dining room is just as impressive with its own fireplace.

Known as Casa de Muchas Flores, the Mediterranean Revival-style residence was originally built in 1926 by architect Henry H. Dupont. YourDigitalPro, Inc

“There have been so many dignitaries and famous folks that have dined in that dining room and have been in that home, so it has so much history that comes with it that it’s hard to really put into words,” adds Perry. If you’re lucky enough to claim the primary suite, you’ll have an entire owner’s wing with his and her bathrooms, plus dual closets.

The separate 2,800-square-foot pool house should be immediately identifiable to fans of the flick. It’s where the fictional residents of a retirement community would sneak out for a swim. However, the seniors later find out that there are extra-terrestrial cocoons being stored at the bottom, giving the water special anti-aging properties. Ironically, the structure itself looks untouched by time.

Dania Perry of Century 21 Jim White & Associates has the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of Casa de Muchas Flores.