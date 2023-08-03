This $4 Million Mansion Is in the Cultural Heart of Mexico City

A spacious house in one of Mexico City’s oldest neighborhoods is up for grabs.

The picturesque property was originally built in 1970 in Coyoacán, the country’s original capital. The tree-lined neighborhood is also best known as the birthplace of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo. The residence was designed by 20th-century architect Manuel Parra and sits on the same cobblestone avenue where the first haciendas of the Spanish conquerors were built. Along with a mighty impressive history, the palatial spread packs an impressive 10,634 square feet of living space and comes with a cool $4 million asking price.

Mexico City home built by architect Manuel Parra just listed for $3.9 million Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty

The colonial-era crib retains all its character in the form of stately wooden beams, soaring double-height ceilings, and oversized windows. The interiors are also decked out with thoughtful, traditional Mexican details like clay walls, colorful Talavera tiles, detailed mosaics, and, in some areas, brick floors.

Altogether, the pad comprises five bedrooms, five baths, and a few surprising amenities, too. For starters, there’s an on-site fitness center and a wine cellar. Even better, the house holds what looks like a very large indoor pool, which means you can go for a swim at any point in the day, during any time of the year.

The colonial-era residence dates back to the 1970s Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, any green-thumbed buyers will enjoy tending to the property’s flourishing gardens. There are azaleas galore, brightly-hued bougainvillea, and nochebuenas—better known as poinsettias or the Christmas Eve flower. If you plan on having guests, a traditional Michoacan, or small wood house, sits in the middle of all that lush flora.

The home is located in Coyoacán, the oldest neighborhood in Mexico City Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty

“To own a piece of this land is to be part of the cultural, artistic, and architectural legacy of a country that continues to evolve and be the cradle of the most creative minds in the country and the world,” notes the listing, which is held by Malusa de Nova and Feliza Ortiz with Mexico Sotheby’s International Realty.

