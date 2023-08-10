This $10.7 Million Wine Country Estate Is an Amateur Astronomer’s Dream

If you’re dreaming of a California getaway, the views from this newly listed Wine Country estate are out of this world. Just 40 miles outside of San Francisco, a custom-built Sonoma residence with a fully equipped observatory has been hoisted onto the market for a cool $10.7 million.

Astrological perks aside, the palatial pad, known as Celestia Sonoma, comes with a pretty impressive design pedigree, too. Completed in 2006, the 5,749-square-foot property is the handiwork of Bay Area architect Darryl Roberson, founder of the world-renowned Studios Architecture, who designed and built the one-of-a-kind home as his personal residence. Talk about shooting for the stars.

A Sonoma estate designed by Studios Architecture founder Darryl Roberson just listed for $10.7 million Steven J. Magner for Sotheby’s International Realty

“From the stunning facade to the intricately designed interiors, every element is a testament to Roberson’s unwavering pursuit of excellence,” notes the listing, which is held by Bob Pennypacker and Eric Ziedrich of Sotheby’s International Realty—Wine Country Brokerage.

Presiding over 37 idyllic acres, the prized hillside spread is nestled among heritage oak trees that ensure plenty of privacy. Created to emulate its rural surroundings, the façade features lots of natural stone, timber, steel, and stucco. The exterior also incorporates large expanses of glass, making the whole thing feel more modern.

The property comes with its own fully equipped observatory that doubles as a guest house Steven J. Magner for Sotheby’s International Realty

Internally, the aesthetic follows the same lead with exposed beams, wooden built-ins, soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, and lots of natural light. Altogether, the abode comprises four spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms across its two floors. Highlights include a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with a glassy center island and a swanky primary suite with a gas fireplace and private terrace.

The professional-grade observatory also serves as a super-cool guest house. which feels just as chic and contemporary as the main house. As an added bonus, it’s located nearby the pool. Then, of course, are the ample opportunities for stargazing.

