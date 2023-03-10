This $175 Million Duplex Penthouse in NYC Crowns the World’s Tallest Residential Tower

Until this week, there was only one nine-figure listing in New York City. Now, a $175 million penthouse has hit the market in the same building as its higher-priced counterpart.

Located on West 57th Street, the duplex is perched on the 107th and 108th floors of Central Park Tower, a.k.a. the tallest condominium in the world. The two-story spread, which measures a whopping 12,557 square feet, comes with seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and its own in-residence private elevator.

As you might expect, the views are nothing short of jaw-dropping and extend from the city to the Hudson River and beyond. Of course, the best way to take in the sights is from either of the two terraces, which total 240 square feet. Additionally, the light-filled apartment has its fair share of striking design details, including massive floor-to-ceiling windows, soaring 27-foot ceilings, and a winding sculptural staircase.

The sweeping views from the dining room. Edward Meshany of Evan Joseph Photography

The grand salon takes the cake, though. The 2,100-square-foot room is decked out with patterned wood floors, huge walls of glass on three sides, and large stately columns. Elsewhere, you’ll find custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances in the gourmet chef’s kitchen. Nearby is an adjoining open breakfast area and family room.

Naturally, a pad of this caliber is packed with perks. A dramatic conservatory and a large library are chief among them. There’s also a spacious home theater, a kids’ playroom, a guest suite, and a staff room on the first level. Upstairs holds five en suite bedrooms, including the lavish primary suite. The space is equipped with a sitting room, dual dressing rooms, and swanky his and her baths. Residents will have access to the tower’s myriad amenities, too, such as a 60-foot outdoor pool, fitness center, squash court, private restaurant, wine bar, and cigar lounge.

The apartment has unobstructed views of Central Park, the Hudson River and beyond Edward Meshany of Evan Joseph Photography

New York’s second most expensive listing is only superseded by the condo’s sky-high, trophy triplex, which is currently priced at $250 million. If it sells, it’ll set a new record in the U.S.

Douglas Elliman’s Janice Chang holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 217 W 57th St, 107.