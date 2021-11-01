There Are Only 3 Townhomes Left on NYC’s Central Park West. This One Just Listed for $30 Million

There are plenty of shiny new condos on the New York City market, but those looking for a home with old bones will have a harder time of it. Thankfully, one of these rare properties has just listed: a townhouse that dates back to 1887. It could be yours for $30 million.

The mansion is on Central Park West on the Upper West Side and is one of only a few historic townhomes that remains on that street. It was built by developer William Noble, who also constructed one of the neighboring homes as his primary residence. (More recently, that property has been occupied by Keith Monda, the former president of Coach, who gut-renovated it into an art gallery of sorts.)

The for-sale property was designed by architect Edward Angell, who worked on numerous townhomes throughout the city. This one has 10,000 interior square feet and six bedrooms, seven baths and two half-baths. What’s most notable about the listing, though, is its outdoor space—there’s a backyard garden, a roof deck that overlooks Central Park and balconies throughout for getting some fresh air.

Another rare but coveted amenity in the New York City market is the home’s heated indoor pool. It’s part of a larger basement wellness center, which also includes a Jacuzzi, a Finnish sauna and a steam shower.

All of the historic details were carefully maintained as well. The limestone and buff brick façade has been restored, and there’s a limestone water feature in the backyard that was modeled after Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain. The wrought-iron entrance gate has also been recreated to match the original circa-1887 look.

It’s not entirely stuck in the past, though. The kitchen, for example, is kitted out with Gaggenau appliances, and the home is equipped with a new security system, Dornbracht hardware and more. Naturally the best spot in the house from which to appreciate all this is the primary suite, which includes a Poliform walk-in closet and a Calacatta marble bathroom with a Waterworks deep-soaking tub.

All that’s left is for a new owner to come in and make their mark on the property—all while maintaining what’s already there of course.

Ileana M. Lopez-Balboa and Deanna Kory of the Corcoran Group hold the listing.

Check out more photos of the townhouse below: