A Penthouse Atop L.A.’s Star-Studded Century Tower Hits the Market for $14 Million

The Century, Robert A.M. Stern’s celeb-loved residential tower in Southern California, just put one of its biggest penthouses on the market—and it recently underwent a designer renovation.

Listed for a cool $13.9 million with Geoffrey Frid of Compass, the apartment sits high up on the condo’s 35th floor with epic wraparound views of Los Angeles and beyond. The palatial pad measures right around 4,500 square feet with four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Its most impressive feature, though, is the sheer amount of outdoor space. Luckily, you’ll have your choice between not one but three private balconies.

penthouse at Robert A.M. Stern’s The Century in Los Angeles just listed for $13.9 million ZenHouse Collective

Internally, the unit has been fully renovated. RH (formerly known as Restoration Hardware) was even tapped to give the furnishings a refresh. The overall aesthetic is minimalist and incorporates neutral tones, clean lines, lots of abstract artwork, and metal accents. Throughout the abode, you’ll find custom motorized shades made from cashmere.

Naturally, the gourmet chef’s kitchen has been decked out with state-of-the-art Miele appliances. There’s also a breakfast nook, a formal dining room equipped with a fireplace and sculptural chandelier, and an expansive great room with huge walls of glass. The pièce de résistance is the primary suite, which sports its own terrace, two walk-in closets, and his and her bathrooms clad in marble.

The 4,500-square-foot interiors include furnishings by RH ZenHouse Collective

Of course, you’ll have access to all the building’s swanky amenities, including the property’s four acres of lush gardens, designed by landscape architect Pamela Burton. You can also enjoy the 75-foot outdoor lap pool, a fitness center, a screening room, a library, and a wine storage room. Completed in 2009, the 42-story skyscraper has played host to its fair share of stars over the years. In 2021, actor Matthew Perry sold his full-floor, Century City penthouse for a whopping $21.6 million. Candy Spelling, Rihanna, and Denzel Washington are among some of The Century’s other high-profile residents.

