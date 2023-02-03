Charles Dickens’s Former Summer Home Can Now Be Yours for $27.7 Million

As far as iconic buildings go, this Grade I–listed abode in London certainly leads the pack when it comes to historic connections. First, it was designed by legendary British architect John Nash, known for his work on Buckingham Palace. Even more interesting, though, are the property’s literary ties—it previously served as the summer home for acclaimed English author Charles Dickens. Now, the novelist’s pearly terraced residence can be yours for a cool $27.7 million (£22.5 million).

Dating back to the 1820s, the white stuccoed dwelling sits right next to the prized Regent’s Park and overlooks a large boating lake. Beyond the storied pad’s creamy, centuries-old facade, the interiors have been thoughtfully restored and measure an impressive 6,103 square feet—including a separate mews house with its own apartment. The expansive living quarters, which are spread across five floors, comprise five bedrooms, six baths, a gym, a sauna and an entertainment area. There’s also a lush, south-west facing yard where you can nurture your green thumb.

Overlooking Regent’s Park, the former London home of author Charles Dickens just listed for $27.7 million. Knight Frank

Of course, that’s not all. Thankfully, a fair share of period details and architectural embellishments are still on display today. Think oversized windows, ornate moldings, wide archways and stately fireplaces. One of the standout spaces is the palatial reception room which takes up most of the first level and better yet, opens up to its own landscaped balcony. On the opposite end is a small bathroom and quiet study. Upstairs, you’ll find all of the bedrooms are located on the second and third floors, each with spacious wardrobes and prime leafy views.

The terraced home was originally built in the 1820s by architect John Nash but has since been renovated. Knight Frank

A real perk is that across from Dickens’s former mansion, the park has no shortage of activities to enjoy during warm-weather months, which is coincidently when the family would visit. There’s the award-winning open-air theater, the London Zoo and the famous Queen Mary’s Gardens—filled with the city’s largest collection of roses. Also, it wouldn’t be the worst place to pen your next book.

Neir Gigi of Knight Frank holds the listing.

