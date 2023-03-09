A Maximalist Palm Springs Retreat With Technicolor Interiors Just Hit the Market for $4.5 Million

Architecture aficionados know that Palm Springs has been a mecca for mid-century modern designs. Now, one of its longstanding trophy properties is on the market, commissioned by renowned architect Charles Du Bois.

Located in the exclusive Southridge enclave, the home was originally built in the early 1970s. The neighborhood is known for playing host to John Lautner’s iconic Arthur Elrod Residence and Bob Hope House, in addition to works from Coachella Valley’s Hugh Kaptur, to name a few. At one time, the celeb-loved community even named actors Steve McQueen and William Holden as residents, according to the listing. Now, for a cool $4.45 million, the Hollywood Regency-style estate can be yours.

A Palm Springs house built by architect Charles Du Bois just listed for $4.45 million David Blank

Perched high atop a ridge with panoramic views of the desert, the 5,000-square-foot pad was given a playful overhaul in 2005 by the late Carleton Varney—a.k.a. “Mr. Color”—so you know the interiors are anything but beige. According to a 2008 feature in Architectural Digest, when Varney was hired to put his stamp on the spread, he immediately brought on painter Ferko Lakatos to create an emerald-green, banana leaf mural to liven up the entrance hall.

Varney also turned one of the bedrooms into an office space, expanded the kitchen and butler’s pantry and used blue and white vertical strips to make the breakfast room resemble a tented cabana—a signature he borrowed from maximalist architect Adam Draper, under whom he previously studied. “The house is in the clouds,” Varney told AD, referring to the home’s location. “The tent is therefore appropriate.”

The interiors were designed by late decorated Carleton Varney David Blank

Inside, the two-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath dwelling is packed with eye-popping embellishments and vibrant hues. Trademarks include bold patterned wallpaper, terrazzo tile floors, sparkling crystal chandeliers and gold accents galore. There are also huge floor-to-ceiling windows and large glass doors throughout that let in a ton of natural light and maximize the San Jacinto vistas.

Keith Markovitz of TTK Represents at Compass holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 2432 Southridge Drive.