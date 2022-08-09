The ‘Floating’ Florida Chateau Where Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Married Just Listed for $19.7 Million

This Florida château gives whole new meaning to the words “living on the water.”

Remember when Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a secret wedding at a moated castle in Florida? Well, this is that much-talked-about château—and it just hit the market for $19.7 million. The regal abode built over a shimmering freshwater lake was created by renowned Miami architect Charles Sieger, who has occupied the private residence for over a decade alongside his wife. Château Artisan, as it’s referred to, has eight bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, five powder rooms and a sprawling 20,000 square feet of living space.

Although Sieger built the opulent dwelling for himself, the engineering needed to make it happen was no easy feat—it actually took six years to complete. Inspired by the way the river Cher runs under Château de Chenonceau in France, the architect had to dig out the foundation of the palatial home from the coral rock in which it currently stands, enabling the structure to sit in the middle of a landlocked moat.

Situated on its own 14-acre parcel, Château Artisan has all the comforts of a private oasis—with an added dose of European charm and medieval-style security. Like any self-respecting fortress, there’s only one way to enter and exit this home and that’s down a single road, through a set of heavy metal gates. At the start or end of the tree-lined driveway, depending on which direction you’re traveling, is a drawbridge that crosses over the lake. Two diamond-shaped courtyards, one of which houses a black granite pool, are located to the east and west. Stepping stones lead out to two gazebos to the north and south, designed for either dining alfresco or sleeping under the stars.

Inside, ornate interiors abound, starting with an impressive double-stair foyer. Across its three levels, Château Artisan comprises a formal dining room, a state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen and a lavish music room. On the north wing is the primary bedroom with 23-foot-high ceilings and an en suite bathroom outfitted with a dressing room island, “midnight” kitchen and walk-in Roman tub.

In a fun twist, the third floor was designed to resemble the inside of a superyacht, with linen paneling, mahogany accents and pleather coverings. Here, you’ll also find guest bedrooms and two children’s play lofts. Elsewhere, oenophiles will appreciate the 3,000-bottle wine room. There’s also a dedicated home theater for movie night.

The grounds are just as ornate as the home’s interior, brimming with fountains, statues, topiaries, two canals and a lagoon. There’s even an intricate maze that leads to a meditation garden with ruins made from coral rock and a rushing waterfall. You can expect to see some wildlife, too, as there’s a Japanese koi pond on-site. “This really is the jewel of Miami,” says eXp Realty listing agent, Carlos Justo.

A jewel with its own drawbridge, no less.

