A Chic French Chateau Once Owned by a Russian Oligarch Could Sell for More Than $100 Million

The homes of the French Riviera are famously chic, and yet one century-old chateau stands out among the rest.

Located in the swanky resort town of Antibes, Château de la Garoupe sits on more than 24 acres of land and offers direct access to the Mediterranean Sea. The sprawling estate, formerly the home of a Russian oligarch, has finally hit the market after years of legal wrangling and could sell for more than $100 million, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Spanning 14,000 square feet, the palatial main residence is brimming with luxury amenities. In fact, a drawing room, a music room, and a billiards room take up the entire north side of the abode. Elsewhere, there is a primary bedroom with a dressing room and a huge terrace with sea views, as well as five guest rooms and a winter garden for good measure.

Boris Berezovsky in 2011 Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Outside, you’re treated to views of the Mediterranean to the south and the Gulf of Antibes to the north. You can step right out to take a dip in the sea, and the estate’s pool and jacuzzi offer even more options for water lovers. Alternatively, you can practice your backhand on the more recently added tennis court.

Built in 1907, Château de la Garoupe was created for the English baron and parliamentarian Charles McLaren. It stayed in his family until Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky bought it sometime in the ’90s. Berezovsky, who died in 2013, was one of Russia’s first and best-known oligarchs, according to Bloomberg. He helped start the trend of Russians snapping up property in the Riviera. He was also a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Berezovsky’s former home was confiscated by the French government in 2015 as part of a money-laundering suit, and it hits the market after a drawn-out battle with the oligarch’s creditors, including Roman Abramovich and the Russian airline Aeroflot. Now AGRASC, France’s agency for seized and confiscated goods, is carrying out the sale, with the Nice-Matin newspaper estimating that the home could fetch $131.5 million. Initial bids were due June 17, while visits are scheduled for September and final offers must be submitted by October 6.

Let’s see if it exceeds a hundred mil, then.