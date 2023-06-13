This $50 Million Châteauesque-Style Estate on Long Island’s Gold Coast Is the Perfect Setting to Party Like Gatsby

Just 25 minutes outside of New York City, Spring Ivy feels a world away.

This grand Châteauesque-style estate, listed for $50 million, is located on Long Island’s famed Gold Coast—a nickname given to the area at the turn of the 20th century when extreme wealth flooded the North Shore and affluent families began building lavish estates. In fact, the Gold Coast is what inspired The Great Gatsby, and Spring Ivy certainly transports you back to this era of opulence. Spring Ivy is situated on seven lush and very private acres in the guard-gated Spring Hill community. The exclusive neighborhood is sited on 160 acres with arboretum-quality trees, rolling meadows, and a freshwater lake.

The grand living room. Jonathan Ayala

Yet Spring Ivy’s very own park-like land might give you reason to never venture out. The estate spans 25,000 square feet and has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. A veritable trophy estate, Spring Ivy is one of the Gold Coast’s crown jewels and one of the most amenity-filled private estates in the country. This modern-day castle-like home has soaring ceilings, grand living and entertaining rooms, and walls of windows. Nearly every room has wood-beamed ceilings, wide-plank wood floors, and immaculate stonework. No expense was spared when building this bespoke home.

The formal dining room. Jonathan Ayala

The main floor houses the gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and finishes. It also connects to a heated loggia, which features an outdoor kitchen with a walk-in refrigerator. The space is equipped with Lutron screens that activate by the touch of a button and has plenty of room for seating. Also on this floor is the opulent formal dining room with incredible wood marquetry ceiling motifs.

Upstairs, every guest suite feels like a private wing and has windows overlooking the backyard, walk-in closets, and en suite bathrooms. The light-filled primary suite, with its arched ceilings, a fireplace, and a private terrace, is an absolute dream. The room is flooded with natural light and connects to a spa-like bathroom.

The gourmet kitchen. Josh Goetz

But what is an estate of this caliber without epic amenities? The lower-level entertainment area has it all, including a professional indoor NBA regulation basketball court, an indoor pool and hot tub, and a golf simulator. There’s even a personal bowling alley to work on your game and host competitions with friends, replete with a full bar and a nearby arcade, a movie theater, and a wine cellar. For the fitness buff, there’s a state-of-the-art gym and an adjacent spa with a massage room, a sauna, and a steam room. Last but not least, the outdoor amenities include a massive pool, a tennis pavilion, ample lawn space, a putting green, and driving tees to practice your long game. There’s also a private one-bedroom apartment.

The outdoor kitchen and seating pavilion. Josh Goetz

According to Shawn Elliott, the listing agent with Nest Seekers International, the home will break the record as the most expensive home ever sold in Nassau County if sold for asking.

