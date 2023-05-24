Inside a $52 Million English Townhouse With One of the Biggest Private Spas in London

In need of some 5-star R&R? Well, if you live inside this UK townhouse, you won’t have to go far.

The Georgian-style residence in Chelsea Barracks not only sports its very own private spa, but the wellness space is one of the biggest in all of London. It’s been decked out with a sauna, steam room, gym, and a massive 37-foot indoor pool—which is larger than what you’ll find in some hotels. If you’ve got a cool £42 million ($52 million) in the bank, the turnkey pad and all its accouterments can be yours.

This $52 million UK townhouse has one of the biggest private spas in London Will Pryce

The 11,494-square-foot spread comprises five bedrooms and five bathrooms, spread across six floors which are accessible via elevators. Architecture firm PDP London handled the exterior while Albion Nord, a local design studio, took the liberty of decking the place out with tons of modern art and bespoke furnishings. Think everything from vintage and antique pieces to contemporary abstract works that were commissioned from nearby galleries including Cadogan and Pullman Editions. Luckily, it’s being offered up fully furnished, too.

Throughout the abode, you’ll find English herringbone and marble flooring, contrasted by a blue-toned family room and a ground-floor study swathed in green. Elsewhere, there’s a formal reception and dining room. The latter features chairs made by craftsman Soane Britian. Nearby, the kitchen feels super bright and airy and leads out to a rear garden.

The chef’s kitchen opens up to a rear garden Will Pryce

“It only felt natural to extend the views from the outside in and bring the gardens in through color and materiality,” explains Camilla Clarke, creative director and co-founder of Albion Nord. “Indoor planting also plays a large part in the design, with trees, foliage, and fresh flowers placed throughout the space to help draw the eye outside.”

Of course, you’ll probably be spending most of your time at the spa, and for good reason. The sanctuary includes double sunbeds for lounging underneath rows of olive trees. However, if you’re looking for something a little livelier, this level also has a swanky wine and champagne room, plus a pretty sweet movie theater.

Cleo Margary and Ian Pidgeon of Savills hold the listing together.

