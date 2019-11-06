Quantcast
Lady Gaga Used to Live in This NYC Townhouse. Now You Can Own It for $18 Million

The tastefully designed mansion is a Chelsea oasis with a glass garage, wine cellar and spa.

The living room. Photography by Matt Vacca

There may not be a million reasons to move in to this Chelsea townhouse, but we can think of a few pretty good ones.

Yep, a former haunt of Stefani Germanotta—better known by her stage name, Lady Gaga—just hit the market for $17.99 million. A shiny, new construction space, the 11,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion was built in the heart of Chelsea. The singer and actress rented the building for a time and is the only person to have ever stayed in it.

The façade.

The façade.  Photography by Matt Vacca

But it’s not just a celebrity pedigree that makes the mansion worth a move-in. The six-story digs have pretty much every perk a consummate New Yorker could dream up: A 480-bottle, climate-controlled wine room, a resistance pool and a spa on the cellar level, and a two-car garage on the first floor—one that’s more glassy display case than dark vehicular hideaway. An expansive home theater carves out another large section of that floor, complete with stadium-style couch seating.

The first floor.

The first floor.  Photography by Matt Vacca

Moving up (via a glass elevator, obviously), the second floor kitchen area is equipped with appliances by Miele and Gaggenau and black marble countertops by Saint Laurent. The adjoining living room, meanwhile, has a DaVinci fireplace at its center. Just above, on the third floor, is the dining area, with a chandelier that drops into the kitchen area below.

The master suite is housed on the fourth floor, with an attached master bathroom that boasts a free-standing soaking tub, a massive walk-in shower and a unique mosaic design. A library and guest bedrooms occupy the floor above.

The kitchen.

The kitchen.  Photography by Matt Vacca

And, since it’s New York, no lavish mansion is complete without sweeping city vistas. The roof deck has a great vantage point, with the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and the High Line all within view. In total, the townhouse counts 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Sound like a worthy residence? Nicole Palermo and Ryan Serhant of Nestseekers International have the exclusive listing—and you can check out more photos of the place, below:

The master bedroom.

The master bedroom.  Photography by Matt Vacca

The master bathroom.

The master bathroom.  Photography by Matt Vacca

The library.

The library.  Photography by Matt Vacca

The wine cellar.

The wine cellar.  Photography by Matt Vacca

The pool.

The pool.  Photography by Matt Vacca

The movie theater.

The movie theater.  Photography by Matt Vacca

