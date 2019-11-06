Lady Gaga Used to Live in This NYC Townhouse. Now You Can Own It for $18 Million

There may not be a million reasons to move in to this Chelsea townhouse, but we can think of a few pretty good ones.

Yep, a former haunt of Stefani Germanotta—better known by her stage name, Lady Gaga—just hit the market for $17.99 million. A shiny, new construction space, the 11,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion was built in the heart of Chelsea. The singer and actress rented the building for a time and is the only person to have ever stayed in it.

But it’s not just a celebrity pedigree that makes the mansion worth a move-in. The six-story digs have pretty much every perk a consummate New Yorker could dream up: A 480-bottle, climate-controlled wine room, a resistance pool and a spa on the cellar level, and a two-car garage on the first floor—one that’s more glassy display case than dark vehicular hideaway. An expansive home theater carves out another large section of that floor, complete with stadium-style couch seating.

Moving up (via a glass elevator, obviously), the second floor kitchen area is equipped with appliances by Miele and Gaggenau and black marble countertops by Saint Laurent. The adjoining living room, meanwhile, has a DaVinci fireplace at its center. Just above, on the third floor, is the dining area, with a chandelier that drops into the kitchen area below.

The master suite is housed on the fourth floor, with an attached master bathroom that boasts a free-standing soaking tub, a massive walk-in shower and a unique mosaic design. A library and guest bedrooms occupy the floor above.

And, since it’s New York, no lavish mansion is complete without sweeping city vistas. The roof deck has a great vantage point, with the Empire State Building, Hudson Yards and the High Line all within view. In total, the townhouse counts 2,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Sound like a worthy residence? Nicole Palermo and Ryan Serhant of Nestseekers International have the exclusive listing—and you can check out more photos of the place, below: