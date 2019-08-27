Home of The Week: This $13.5 Million Chicago Penthouse Comes With a Revolving Living Room

Choices, choices. Do you want to take in the sweeping views of Lake Michigan from this full-floor Chicago penthouse? Or the equally jaw-descending sights of the Windy City’s downtown?

At the press of a button, you can do both, courtesy of this magnificent 8,800-square-foot condo’s revolving floor.

Kick back, relax and enjoy the 45 minutes it takes for a full revolution of the sitting area inside the condo’s floor-to-ceiling cozy glass rotunda.

This unique apartment sits at the top of the Lucien Lagrange-designed 840 Lake Shore Drive tower within walking distance of Chicago’s Navy Pier, Oak Street, Michigan Avenue’s Miracle Mile and everything else the Second City has to offer.

In addition to its nearly 9,000 square feet of interior space, it features almost 1,200 square feet of outdoor terrace with plenty of space for entertaining or just taking on the views.

Founder, chairman and CEO of US hotel management giant, White Lodging, Bruce White, bought the unit as an empty space in 2005. He and his wife Beth then spent the following two years transforming the full-floor unit into a sleek, stylish, contemporary home.

The Whites configured the space with six en-suite bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple living and dining areas. They also added a large office, billiards room, home theater, a huge wine cellar, fitness room and wet bar.

Using leading Chicago interior designers Simeone Deary Design Group, they created a vast eat-in kitchen with custom Boffi cabinetry and professional-grade appliances.

“Everything in this residence-in-the-sky was custom-designed and craftsmen-built to the highest specifications, with no expense spared,” says Tim Salm, listing agent with Jameson Sotheby’s.

Among those custom features: a high-tech home automation system that seamlessly operates all window treatments, lighting and audio. It spins that rotunda floor too.

“This is truly a remarkable feature of the home,” says Salm. “To be able to sit with friends and literally watch the city go by is quite amazing. Day or night, the views out across Lake Michigan, the pier and the river are breathtaking. This really is the pinnacle of urban living.”

The building itself rises 27 stories on busy Lake Shore Drive. On-site amenities include a private fitness center, entertainment suite, 24-hour door staff and deeded parking. The penthouse comes with no fewer than three spaces in the building’s garage.

According to Chicago Business magazine, the Whites are selling the unit because they’re moving to their Bush Creek Ranch property in Wyoming.

Bush Creek is just one of White Lodging’s vast portfolio of hotel properties—more than170 in 21 states at the last count. The hotels include the Aloft and Moxy chains, with brand partners ranging from Courtyard and Hilton, to Westin and InterContinental.

With its $13.5 million asking price, the Whites’ Penthouse is currently the most expensive condo listing in Chicago. Back in 2015 however, a nose-bleed 65th-floor penthouse at the 800 N. Michigan Avenue tower sold for $18.8 million, setting the record for the city’s priciest condo.

For more views of the condo, including that revolving floor, take a look at this video.