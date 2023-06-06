This $16.2 Million Penthouse at Cipriani’s New Miami Residential Tower Has a Terrace Bigger Than Your Condo

Renowned Italian hospitality brand Cipriani revealed plans for its debut residential project in the U.S. last year: Cipriani Residences Miami. The ground-up, 80-story tower in the Magic City’s Brickell neighborhood will have 397 one- to four-bedroom residences—including six unique penthouses that are like villas in the sky.

Robb Report has a first look at one of six penthouses that Cipriani will debut. Not only is the tower set to break the price-per-square-foot record in Brickell, but the penthouses will surely break previous listing records. Penthouse 1, priced at $16.2 million, has 4,888 square feet of interior space and an incredible 4,333 square feet of outdoor terrace space. There are four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus a summer kitchen and private infinity-edge swimming pool with both ocean and city views.

The kitchen, featuring high-gloss Canaletto wood. The Boundary

Penthouse 1 has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow in plenty of natural light, private terrace access, and boutique-like walk-in closets. As always, the highest quality finishes, materials, and furnishings were used to create these one-of-a-kind homes. The bathrooms are like mini spas, with sculptural, standalone bathtubs, enlarged vanities, Italian cabinetry, and tiled glass-enclosed showers. The penthouse also prioritizes indoor-outdoor living with seamless access to the terrace space through sliding floor-to-ceiling glass doors. There’s also a direct elevator entry for added privacy.

Penthouse owners also have exclusive access to a private speakeasy—just one of the many resort-like amenities on the property. The design continues to portray the spirit of the Cipriani brand, and Cipriani tapped Leo Bertacchini of 1508 London to design the sumptuous interiors, which are reminiscent of being on a yacht. Similar to other Cipriani projects, the building and residences have a distinct contemporary European design. Penthouse buyers are able to exclusively customize their residences with penthouse exclusive packages, while upholding the Cipriani design standards and familiarities like high-gloss Canaletto wood incorporated throughout.

The massive 4,333-square-foot terrace. The Boundary

“The penthouses have stunning panoramic bay views throughout,” says Ana Gomez, sales director at Cipriani Residences Miami. “There are many condos within Brickell, but nothing with this level of luxury has been developed yet. The market is super strong because we cater to international markets and local. Miami has been the main destination for American buyers over the past few years.”

Gomez says there are no other penthouses in Brickell with pools and terraces over 2,000 square feet on the 80th floor. Not just that but the tower will be the tallest in Brickell. The Cipriani family was heavily involved in the design, from details such as fabrics to amenity curation, and the overall aesthetic and service aspect.

“There will also be white-glove services like a private limousine that can take residents to any restaurant or shop within a three-mile radius,” she says, adding there are pet services, a private concierge exclusive for the Canaletto Collection, and so much more.

The penthouse is like a floating villa that sits above Miami. The Boundary

The penthouses, which range from $12 million to $20 million, are part of Cipriani’s exclusive Canaletto Collection of homes, situated on the top 18 floors of the tower. In addition to private speakeasy access, each penthouse buyer will have priority access to the dining spaces, exclusive global concierge services, custom finish and furniture packaging, and access to the building amenities as well.