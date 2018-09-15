Put Your Fashion Week Finds in These Sumptuous Closets

The humble closet, once thought of merely as a tiny place to stow spare outfits and shoes, has now become a sought-after staple in luxury homes. Last year, a Christie’s International Real Estate report found that large closets were a major selling point for luxury home buyers. “Closets are no longer confined spaces,” says realtor Melanie Delman of Lila Delman Real Estate International. “The closet is really another room, not a storage center, and has become almost recreational.”

Case in point: some modern closets boast champagne bars, makeup stations, and islands. From Texas to California, walk-in dressing rooms and his-and-her closets bring glitz and glamour to your home—and serve as the perfect place to store all the new pieces you bought after being inspired at New York Fashion Week.

Located in Woodlands, Tex., this 17,315-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion (currently on the market for $7 million) has the closet to rule them all. For starters, it’s a whopping three stories, with a floating staircase, a hair and makeup station, built-in shelves and drawers, a glass-topped table, and champagne bar (should you need to celebrate the addition of the perfect new pair of shoes). Of course, such customization doesn’t come cheap: the 3,000-square-foot space cost half a million dollars to build.

In Beverly Hills, Calif., the Rutherford House is an Art Deco manse with five bedrooms and 10 baths. Modeled after Old Hollywood estates, the house (listed for $31.9 million) has everything from a private garden and oval swimming pool to a library and billiards room. But one of the most inspired spaces is the master suite, which comes with his-and-her master baths and a walk-in closet and dressing area with marble floors, built-in glass shelves, a large island, and a domed gold ceiling. If you’re wondering how to fill up all the excess closet space, we’ve got you covered—from swanky suits to must-have shoes.