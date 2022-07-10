The Co-Founder of “Honey” Lists His Mega-Mansion in Bel-Air for $150 Million

If only there were coupons for mega-mansions.

George Ruan, co-founder of online coupon company Honey, has listed his 20,000-square-foot Bel-Air estate for a whopping $150 million. The gated compound is perched on just over an acre of hillside land with a two-story main house and a one-bedroom guest house. Together they account for nine bathrooms and 14 bedrooms, overall, with sweeping 360-degree views of the LA skyline, and beyond.

The home was designed by architecture firm, Saota, and has a newly constructed floorplan that proffers an array of luxury amenties. Indoors, the main kitchen houses all-new Miele and Gaggenau appliances alongside honed quartzite countertops. Several fireplaces can be found throughout the den, library, master bedroom and exterior. There are also three separate staff quarters, with a prep kitchen and laundry area.

For entertaining, the mega-mansion houses a wine cellar, media room and home theater. When you’re ready to retire, you can get some solace in a master suite that features an expansive terrace along with two spacious closets designed with marble accents. As you might expect, the suite has its own bathroom with a soaking tub. And for those days when you need deeper relaxation, there’s a home sauna steps away.

As you’d imagine, the estate’s luxe offerings spill over into outdoors as well. The sprawling deck has a stunning infinity pool, secluded cabana areas, pool-side sunken fire pit and lush landscaping. For warm-weather entertaining, there’s a fully equipped outdoor kitchen. The guest house, meanwhile, has a few surprising luxuries of its own, including its own separate pool, gym and spa.

Reportedly, Ruan never lived in the home. Records show, however, that the billionaire bought it unfinished for $60 million in 2020. Over the past two years, he worked with LA-based architectural firm Woods + Dangaran to renovate the property. At its new $150 million asking, the Stradella Court property falls just behind Michael Eisner’s $225 million compound in Malibu and the Manor in Holmby Hills listed for $165 million.

For more details on Ruan’s modern Bel-Air mansion, contact Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass who holds the listing.

Check out more images below.