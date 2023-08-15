The Historic UK Windmill That Starred in ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ Just Listed for $11.4 Million

A windmill house would be a dream for any homeowner, with or without Hollywood history.

For the first time in over three decades, the Grade II-listed Cobstone Mill that starred in the iconic film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is for grabs, minus the flying car—though there is room for one. The whimsical trophy property in southern England rose to fame when it appeared in the 1968 movie adaptation of James Bond author Ian Fleming’s children’s novel of the same name. The beloved musical starred Dick Van Dyke as inventor Caractacus Potts, and the mill in question served as the Potts family’s fictional home.

A windmill in the UK’s Chiltern Hills that starred in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is up for sale Ed Kingsford Photography

Asking £9 million (about $11.4 million), the Buckinghamshire residence is believed to have been built around 1816, when it originated as a working smock mill. Three years after Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’s theatrical release, the spread was scooped up at auction by English actress Hayley Mills and her husband, Roy Boulting. The couple embarked on a massive renovation project before handing the pad over to former Aston Martin chairman Sir David Brown in the ‘80s.

“From the moment you arrive at Cobstone Mill, it becomes immediately clear how special this property is, and for many, it will be instantly recognizable,” says Stephen Christie-Miller, head of Savills Henley, in a press statement. “From the beautiful architecture of the windmill to the spectacular views down the Hambleden Valley, Cobstone Mill has to be seen to be believed, and this is even before you bring into consideration the home’s extensive film history.”

Known as Cobstone Mill, the property includes a fully restored windmill and a four-bedroom main house Ed Kingsford Photography

Sitting on roughly 36 acres in the Chiltern Hills—a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty—the grounds comprise a four-bed main house in addition to the fully restored mill. The former was extended in 2016 and sports a new kitchen, study, and a double-height drawing room that opens up to an outdoor swimming pool. Inside the mill, there’s a reception room on the ground floor and a winding staircase leading to two additional bedrooms on the second and third levels.

“Some homes claim to be iconic; however, nothing comes close to Cobstone Mill,” adds Christie-Miller, who holds the listing together with Nicholas Brown of Private View Property.

