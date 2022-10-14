Forget Infinity Pools. This $26 Million Telluride Manse Comes With a Swimmable Infinity Pond.

Who needs an infinity pool, when you have a real-life infinity pond?

An over-the-top mountain manse has just come onto the market in Telluride, and because it’s located in the ultra-exclusive Gray Head community, the property is listed for a cool $25.9 million. A residence with that kind of price tag is bound to come with a few bonkers features. In this case, you get a custom wine wall, a Swarovski crystal sculpture, all the furnishings and a built-in trampoline where you can bounce with Mt. Sneffels as your backdrop. And yes, a huge swimmable infinity pond in your backyard.

The three-floor home was originally built in 2008 and taken down to the studs during a remodel in 2015, notes Mansion Global. The emphasis here is on the outdoors, naturally, and the home uses a series of pivoting doors and floor-to-ceiling glass walls to bring in the surrounding scenery. The design, however, takes inspiration from faraway places. Think blocks of handpicked Carrara marble from Italy and oversized quartzite slab floors from India that were individually chosen by the current owners. “They painstakingly sourced artisans and materials from around the world,” broker Stephen Cieciuch of Telluride Properties tells the listing site. “There is an extraordinary amount of detail in the home.”

The main focal point of the living room is a fireplace where the flames are surrounded by running water Josh Johnson

If you look closely, you’ll notice that none of the 10 bathrooms are alike, down to the sinks and tiling. And in the living room, a mesmerizing fireplace with a cascading waterfall feature defies all logic. Nearby, the Bulthaup kitchen is decked out with steel countertops, Miele appliances and a marble island at the center, while the spacious primary suite is in its own separate wing. Also of note, it comprises a home theater, massage room and spa—the latter could come in handy if you plan on hitting the slopes. It is ski country, after all.

The kitchen has been redone with steel counters, a marble island and Miele appliances Josh Johnson

Outside, the property’s massive pond was expanded upon as part of the renovation. During that time, a cantilevered deck that extends over the water was also added, in addition to an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and a commercial pizza oven. Of course, being a resident of the Gray Head enclave also gets you access to the development’s on-site skating rink, tennis court and 16 miles of private trails. One thing’s for sure, you’ll always have something to keep you entertained.

