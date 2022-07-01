Always Wanted to Live on the Slopes? This $100 Million Colorado Mansion Is Built Into the Side of Aspen Mountain

Many homes in Colorado offer views of Aspen Mountain, but very few are located on the actual slopes. A newly listed mansion is one such rarity.

The ski-in, ski-out pad, which Compass just put on the market for $100 million, is one of just five single-family homes on the soaring, 11,000-foot alp. With what listing agent Steven Shane describes as “Aspen’s best address,” the 1.4-acre property sits adjacent to the Little Nell ski run and is only a few hundred yards from the gondola.

Nestled amid a grove of Aspen trees, the stately main residence was originally built in 1979 and renovated in 2015. Spanning roughly 14,200 square feet, the generous three-story abode offers 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and one half bath. The turn-key property also comes fully furnished with contemporary pieces.

To get inside, you take an elevator to the second floor and cross a short bridge to the front door. From here, a large, two-story foyer leads to a great room with a striking stained glass ceiling. Elsewhere, the home offers two kitchens, a bar, a dining room, an office, a gym, a game room and a ski room with lockers for all your gear.

Outside, meanwhile, you’ll find roughly 5,000 square feet of deck and patio space, along with a football field of rugged alpine land. Naturally, you can also expect prime vistas of the mountains and downtown Aspen.

According to Compass, the home has been held by the same family for decades. The current owner, entrepreneur Joel Tauber, bought the property for $9 million in 1996, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

If the mountain abode sells even close to asking, it will set a new high-water mark in the affluent Rocky Mountain resort town. Aspen’s current sales record was set last year when former pro hockey player Patrick Dovigi shelled out $72.5 million for a manse overlooking downtown. Designer Tommy Hilfiger also sold his Aspen estate for $50 million earlier this year.

Evidently, even amid widespread economic uncertainty, the tony neighborhood’s market is showing no signs of slowing down.

Check out more photos below: