Three One-of-a-Kind Pianos That Upstage Their Gorgeous Homes

From Miami Beach to San Francisco, homes with pianos are a major selling point for musically minded buyers.

Steinway Suite at the Harrison in San Francisco Photo: Courtesy

In recent years, home recording studios have become the must-have amenity for modern music mavens. But state-of-the-art studios aren’t the only draw for musically minded buyers; many of today’s top properties also come furnished with one-of-a-kind pianos. Consider that music to the ears of anyone who loves tickling the ivories.

A recently listed mid-century modern home in the Little Tuscany neighborhood of Palm Springs, Calif., is outfitted with a gorgeous white piano gifted to the previous owners by Dean Martin. The rat park crooner and his wife would host Sunday afternoon tea dances at the house, complete with lively renditions around the piano. Today, the white Schafer & Sons piano looks at home in a similarly crisp white living room. Sliding glass doors look out to the lush backyard and swimming pool, providing a beautiful spot to practice the piano or sing along with friends. (The three-bedroom house is currently on the market for $1.8 million.)

Dean Martin used to play this piano.  Photo Credit: Courtesy

On the other side of the spectrum, the so-called Steinway Suite at the Harrison in San Francisco comes with a Steinway Model M high-resolution player piano valued at $100,000. The smartphone-enabled piano uses high-tech software and sensors to self-play hundreds of hours for music (making it the perfect choice for those who love the piano but don’t know how to play it). “The best part is even if you’re not trained to play, you still get the richness of the symphony sound,” says Bree Long, managing director of Compass Development. Of course, the piano can be played the regular way too. The fully furnished penthouse, which marries swanky sophistication with 1940s-era glamour, is on the market for $3.7 million.

Steinway Suite at the Harrison in San Francisco

Steinway Suite at the Harrison in San Francisco.  Photo: Courtesy

And on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island, a $29 million home comes with a Steinway piano that has an exclusive Spirio System.

Whether steeped in history or outfitted with the latest technological advances, pianos function as an added selling point for musical homeowners. Talk about a home that hits all the right notes.

Steinway piano in Home on Miami Beach’s Hibiscus Island.

The Steinway piano in this Miami Beach home has an exclusive Spirio System.  Photo Credit: Courtesy

