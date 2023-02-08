Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Just Listed His Striking French-Style Chateau in Maryland for $49 Million

The word is still out on whether Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will sell his beloved NFL team. But in the meantime, he’s ready to move on from his longtime Maryland compound—which fans hope is a sign.

Snyder has hoisted his $49 million mega-mansion onto the market, and if it meets the hefty asking price, it’ll set a new residential real estate record in the DC area. The striking 15-acre spread sits behind gates directly across from protected parkland and the Potomac River, which explains why it’s been dubbed River House. According to the listing, Snyder originally acquired the property in 2000 from King Hussein and Queen Noor of Jordan. He then bought the six neighboring lots that surround the abode.

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder just listed his DC-area mansion for $49 million. Sean Shanahan

Constructed to resemble a French-style château, the four-story main home comes complete with a classic limestone facade, large columns, wrought iron doors and a mansard roof. Not to mention, the interiors are heavy on draping, wood paneling and fancy moldings. You’ll find five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms spread across a whopping 30,000 square feet of living space. It’s also packed with all kinds of perks. Think everything from a mahogany-clad bar and wine cellar to a swanky movie theater, a spa, a library and a gym. The double-height reception room is outfitted with coffered ceilings and a soaring 24-foot fireplace.

The design of the estate takes inspiration from an 18th-century French château. Sean Shanahan

The spacious primary suite takes up the entire third floor, decked out with a separate sitting area, two full bathrooms, a dressing room and a private terrace. Here, you can enjoy a large office that sports built-in bookcases and a marble fireplace. Elsewhere, the grounds include a two-bedroom guest house, a 12-car garage and staff quarters—connected to the main house via a poolside loggia. If you step outside, the 18th-century-style gardens have a distinctly European feel to them and will make you feel as if you’ve actually traveled across the pond. Funnily enough, that’s where Snyder has reportedly taken up residence.

Michael Rankin and Heather Corey of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty hold the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of River House.