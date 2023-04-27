This $28 Million Waterfront Mansion in Connecticut Comes With a 1,200-Bottle Wine Cellar and Wellness Center

Connecticut certainly isn’t lacking in historic homes, but this particular Greenwich estate was rehabbed with a modern twist.

When BeautyRx founder Stuart Schultz bought the stately mansion above Indian Harbor, he did so with the intent of turning the residence into a modern-day retreat. Now, after completing a gut renovation and expansion that gave the abode a whole new look, he’s put the resort-like compound back on the market for a cool $27.9 million.

Originally built in 1913, the palatial pad was taken down to the studs by award-winning firm DeRosa Builders. Today, it sits on nearly two acres with 292 feet of private water frontage. Naturally, the grounds include a boathouse, floating dock, and an outdoor party deck for entertaining to take those epic coastal views. You can add a two-bedroom guest cottage to the laundry list of amenities, but those are just a few of the perks.

A waterfront estate in Greenwich, Conn. owned by BeautyRx founder Stuart Schultz has hit the market for $27.9 million Provided by Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, the contemporary abode spans a whopping 11,465 square feet and comprises seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The design is super sleek with huge floor-to-ceiling windows that let in tons of natural light. The glassed-in kitchen is the pièce de résistance and opens up to a covered terrace with an al fresco dining area. The latter can also be accessed from the family and living rooms.

Some of the other highlights include the primary suite, which is tricked out with a private balcony, hot tub, a study, and marble-clad bathroom. Downstairs, you’ll find a dine-in temperature-controlled wine cellar with space for up to 1,200 bottles, alongside a movie theater that can double as a sports simulator room.

The home includes a glass-walled kitchen and a 1,200-bottle wine cellar Provided by Sotheby’s International Realty

According to the listing, which is held by Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty, the house also features a “wellness center.” Meaning, there’s a wing solely dedicated to enhancing your health that consists of a gym, steam room, sauna, a full bath, and an outdoor pool. Which all sounds pretty perfect if you plan on hitting the on-site tennis court.

