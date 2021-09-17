Quantcast
This Architecturally Striking Hamptons Beach House Just Listed for $19.5 Million

Featuring a pool and private pier, the modern beach house is a masterclass in restrained luxury.

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Summer may be winding down, but there’s always need for a weekend retreat—particularly in a coveted location. Luckily, a beautiful contemporary home on the Hamptons waterfront, with a picture-perfect pool and dock, has just listed for sale for $19.5 million. The four-bedroom house, designed by renowned architect Fred Stelle of the award-winning local firm Stelle Lomont Rouhani, perches on the strip of land between Mecox Bay and Flying Point Beach in the Water Mill area of the Hamptons.

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The contemporary home was built in 2013.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

The minimalist wood-and-glass box on Burnetts Cove Road was built in 2013 for a young professional couple, who are selling in a market that’s still hot even as we head into the traditional off-season. In the second quarter of 2021, the average sales price of a home in the luxury segment of the market (generally above $4 million) rose to $10.4 million, up 27.2 percent on the previous quarter, according to a report by Douglas Elliman. Across all sectors of the Hamptons housing market, supply was constrained, with inventory down 42.7 percent on the previous year.

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The open-plan living and dining area.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

The front exterior of the 2,970 square-foot, two story house is clad in alternating horizontal and vertical wood panels, while the rear, overlooking Mecox Bay, is all glass. A 16 x 32-foot gunite pool, trimmed by natural wood decking and surrounded by beachy grass and shrubs, leads down to a private wooden pier that juts into the bay. The effect is understated, secluded and restrained, in a luxe sort of way. There’s also an outdoor shower for rinsing off after a day at the beach.

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

One of the bedrooms.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Inside is a handsome open-plan dining, living and kitchen area overlooking the pool. Open riser staircases lead to an upper corridor lined with built-in cabinetry, and minimalist bedrooms with bay views and egg-shaped en suite baths. Two sun decks offer views of the pool, while a garage, gym, home office and media room complete the floorplan.

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The pool and the path leading down to the private pier.  Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Cee Scott Brown of Compass, who shares the listing with Jack Pearson, says the house will appeal both to “younger, well-off people who admire and appreciate modern architecture and magical settings,” and older people “who want modern, pared-down architecture and breathtaking views just 20 seconds from one of the Hamptons’ most glorious ocean beaches.”

Check out more photos of the home below:

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The upstairs landing.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

A lounging area.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The kitchen.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

Another living area.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

Another view of the pool.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

The whole property.  Photo: Courtesy of Compass

Fred Stelle Hamptons Waterfront

A view of the exterior.  Photo: Courtesy of Fred Stelle

