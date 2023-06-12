This $36 Million Malibu Manse Built in 1956 Just Got a Contemporary Makeover. Here’s a Look Inside.

When property developer and interior designer Saffron Case, founder of Saffron Case Homes, purchased this beachfront Malibu property built in 1956, she tapped into her childhood spent in the U.K. when considering the design.

“Growing up in London and having exposure to beautiful architecture and history combined with the influences of California living have played a large part in determining my overall aesthetic,” Case tells Robb Report.

The Malibu estate, located at 22160 Pacific Coast Highway, is listed for $36 million and combines a contemporary vibe with California warmth through its creamy, neutral color palette and sumptuous textural elements. Located along the Pacific Coast Highway, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home spans 4,400 square feet. It’s situated along Carbon Beach with a rare 60 feet of ocean frontage and endless ocean views.

The bright living room. Alexis Adam/Saffron Case Homes

Case completely renovated the home top to bottom with custom finishes and materials, including custom rift white oak cabinetry and plaster walls. The open-plan layout makes the home feel bright and airy, which is accentuated by floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light. Thanks to the light color palette, the home has a very tranquil Zen vibe. The fireplace also runs the length of the wall and has a textural dark-brown and black finish.

The living and dining room. Alexis Adam/Saffron Case Homes

There’s a spacious living and dining room, which has a separate bar, plus dedicated surfboard storage, a barbecue, a fire pit, and an outdoor shower. Perhaps one of the most impressive features is the primary suite that runs the length of the home. It has a connected office, a large oceanfront bathroom, and a walk-in closet that wouldn’t look out of place in a designer boutique.

“The primary bedroom was the hardest to design,” Case says. “When I purchased the house it had a strange layout and it took me a while to clean it up. Now that it’s done it seems like the natural configuration, but transforming it took some trickery.”

The bar. Alexis Adam/Saffron Case Homes

The angular beam ceiling gives the room a unique layout, while the fireplace and light wood walls warms up the space. There’s also a terrace accessed via sliding floor-to-ceiling glass doors. Just as the primary room was heavily designed, Case considered every last detail in the rest of the home, too.

“I’m proud of the fact that every last moment in the home is considered,” Case says. “The AV cabinet is lined with wood detail and looks beautiful when opened. The machine room has built-in cabinetry and even the garage walls are lined with wood. My favorite room is the bar. The blackened copper and the peach-tinted mirror give it a sort of laid back glamour. It was also the perfect solution to create a moment in the area under the stairs. I had a lot of fun designing it.”

The property is located in one of Malibu’s most sought-after spots and is just next door to Soho House Malibu and Nobu Malibu. Mike Cunningham of Pinnacle Estate Properties holds the listing.

Click here for more photos of 22160 Pacific Coast Highway.