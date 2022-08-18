This $22.3 Million Coral Gables Mansion Comes With a Canal That’ll Fit Your 100-Foot Yacht

This Florida mansion was designed with mariners in mind.

One perk of owning a waterfront home in the Sunshine State? It can double as a place to park your boat. This newly listed estate comes with its own canal that can easily fit your 100-footer, and it just hit the market for $22.3 million. Nestled inside the ultra-exclusive Coral Gables neighborhood, the residence has direct access to picturesque Biscayne Bay and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths.

The sprawling 45,000-square-foot lot comprises a two-story, palm tree-lined residence that has a distinct Dutch-meets-island feel. Elsewhere is a four-car garage, large swimming pool, 180 feet of sparkling waterfront and, no big deal, your own private dock too.

The interiors of this Florida mega-manse are spread across an impressive 12,102 square feet and feature double-height coffered ceilings, French doors and glossy mahogany details throughout. One of the most notable elements is the striking foyer with two giant chandeliers and a reverse dual staircase, which essentially means it’s twice as cool. The parallel flights are made from slabs of green Connemara marble. If you choose to forgo all those steps, an elevator awaits.

Off the stairwell on the first floor is an array of bright and airy entertainment spaces—everything from a family room to formal and informal dining rooms, multiple living areas and a library that’s outfitted with custom-built wood shelves. A full chef’s kitchen has everything a foodie could want, equipped with Gaggenau appliances, granite countertops and a wine cooler. Add to that a breakfast area, custom cabinetry and a cooking island. Tucked on the side of the house is a mahogany-clad office and a media room that can also act as a poker room or bar.

Up said staircase is where you’ll find the principal suite. Naturally, a space this grand has a private terrace overlooking the pool and surrounding gardens. The primary bathroom is just as decadent with a marble bath, Jacuzzi, separate multi-jet shower and two uber spacious walk-in closets. “The home represents the epitome of the chic South Florida lifestyle,” says Judy Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group.

“With direct access to Biscayne Bay, 180 feet of waterfront and a 20,000-pound boat lift, this estate is the ideal find for the boating enthusiast,” adds Nathan Zeder of The Jills Zeder Group.

Click here to see all the photos of this waterfront Coral Gables mansion.