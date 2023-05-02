This $12 Million Circular Villa Has Insane 360-Degree Views of the Costa Rican Rainforest

Welcome to the jungle.

In Costa Rica, a modern villa peeking out of a 1,000-acre nature reserve has hit the market, and it can all be yours for a cool $12 million. (Yes, it’s as magical as it sounds.) The property, known as Sea Ridge Reserve, is set in the middle of the nation’s Osa region, dubbed one of the most remote and biologically diverse areas in the world. Of course, its eye-popping waterfalls, lush rainforests, and epic mountains only add to its allure. “It’s one of the most spectacular places in the country,” listing agent Matt Hogan of 2Costa Rica Real Estate told Mansion Global.

home in the middle of Costa Rica nature preserve has hit the market for $12 million Mike O’Reilly

Built over 25 years ago, the 50,000-square-foot domed dwelling is perched atop a 2,400-foot-high knoll, offering up 60 miles of sprawling coastal vistas. Not to mention, you’ll be able to gaze out at three different valleys, three major waterfalls, and Mount Chirripó, the tallest mountain in Costa Rica and the highest non-volcanic mountain in Central America. Because of the residence’s elevation, Hogan added that “you don’t need air conditioning or a heater and it’s mosquito free. It’s a high of 80 and a low in the mid-60s every night.”

The domed property was built using concrete and steel Mike O’Reilly

The circular-style residence is largely made from concrete and steel with soaring 30- to 40-foot ceilings inside. As a bonus, the four-floor abode is entirely open on all sides, so you’ll always feel at one with your surroundings. On the lowest level, you’ll find a series of pools, terraces, and fountains. Plus, there’s a separate apartment that could be used by a caretaker. Upstairs, the second and third floors hold the majority of the seven bathrooms, in addition to the home’s common spaces. Whoever gets to snag the primary suite will have the entire top level to themselves.

While the vast spread would make for a jaw-dropping personal sanctuary, Hogan told the listing site that there’s also an “opportunity for a conservation or research center or a tropical ecology studies camp or a biological research station.” That is, if you choose to answer the call of the wild.

