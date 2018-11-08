This Cottage Includes an Unforgettable Thanksgiving Party

This year, forgo the standard sit-down Thanksgiving dinner in favor of a one-of-a-kind celebration at Montage Palmetto Bluff. Just in time for the holiday, the private residential community in South Carolina is offering A Place to Create Forever Memories package complete with a cottage, a yacht party for up to 20 people, and an enviable wine collection.

The $2.75 million price tag includes the purchase of a three-bedroom cottage, which will serve as home base for the festivities (and as a vacation home for the rest of the year). Inspired by Southern architecture, the cottage features a large kitchen, sizable outdoor terraces, and a sunroom where residents can entertain guests before the football game. In addition to interior design overseen by Bassman Blaine Home and artwork designed by American plein air artist West Fraser, the cottage comes with a sommelier-curated wine collection which is sure to pair perfectly with your Thanksgiving spread.

After helping yourself to seconds, you can embark on a yacht party with 19 of your closest friends. (A catered oyster roast will be provided for those hankering for something besides turkey and stuffing.) Instead of a Black Friday shopping spree, treat yourself to spa and salon treatments at Spa Montage Palmetto Bluff (monthly spa services are included with the purchase price) or play a round of golf at the community’s May River Golf Club. One-year memberships to the golf club (including 3D motion capture fitting and analysis), shooting club, and boat club are also included.

The package also gives the buyer access to 50 nights in a Montage suite, which means it will be easy to host all your friends and family members throughout the year. And the Wheels Up private aviation membership makes it easy to jet off to your year-round residence at the drop of a hat.

If you’ve already made plans for this Thanksgiving, you can still purchase a vacation home at Montage Palmetto Bluff in time for next year’s festivities.