First Look: These Elegant New Residences in France’s Idyllic Loire Valley Sit on a World Heritage Site

Paris and the South of France might get all the attention, but the Loire Valley in central France deserves a chance in the spotlight.

Les Bordes Estate, nestled among 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest (a UNESCO World Heritage Site), first opened in 1987 and is home to the private members golf club, Les Bordes Golf Club. Now, after a change of ownership in 2018, the community is expanding to include single-family residences, a Six Senses Hotel, and more. As an established premier golf destination, both old and new members can now reside where they love to vacation. It’s easy to get to—just 90 minutes from Paris—but feels worlds away.

Les Bordes Estate recently launched Cour du Baron, a collection of 89 single-family residences built by acclaimed architect Michaelis Boyd, who is known for his work designing Soho Houses. The residences will be built in phases, and 18 of the first 21 homes have already been sold to Les Bordes Golf Club members. The remaining three and the next phase of 24 homes are now available for purchase, and move-ins start in late 2023. Layouts range from three to seven bedrooms and are priced from around $1.5 million to $6.5 million and above.

“Contemporary homes like these are truly rare in France and in the Loire Valley region, where the luxury residential offering consists mainly of historic castles and estates,” says Les Bordes Estate CEO, Max Binda. “At Cour du Baron, residents now have the unique opportunity to live a stunning natural landscape and rich, historic culture while still having all the luxuries of a modern-day, fully gated residential community at their fingertips.”

The residences are designed to embody a relaxed, private European and idyllic French countryside lifestyle. Each home has spacious indoor and outdoor floorplans, and gorgeous interiors with many customized stone and timber options. Some also have the option for a pool. Residents have the choice of a turnkey residence, and Cour du Baron has several curated furnishing packages to choose from, from contemporary to classical-style decor. Each home is ensconced in nature in the heart of the Sologne forest, home to ancient oaks, undulating pastures, sweeping lakes, and a variety of wildlife.

“Our architectural approach favors a connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, provides vistas out onto the landscape, and makes use of natural daylight and ventilation—all with the goal of creating private properties that feel like distinctive French countryside estates,”says Matt Sanders, director at Michaelis Boyd.

Residents will have access to 24-hour security, concierge, and maintenance for a no-stress homeowning experience. You can also opt in for landscaping, housekeeping, laundry, and childcare, which makes it feel like you’re living in a hotel. Les Bordes Estate currently offers outdoor pursuits, from fishing and fishing lessons, to biking, and even horseback riding via the Equestrian Center, which future homeowners will also have access to. There is also an array of activities for children, like a playground, go-karting track, petting farm, and pony riding.

For avid golfers, Les Bordes Golf Club is considered one of the best golfing destinations in continental Europe, with 46 holes in total. There is a Gil Hanse-designed course and a Robert von Hagge-designed course on the property. In a few years, the newest Six Senses Hotel will open at Les Bordes Estate, with the brand’s renowned spa and dining options, which will no doubt make it a sought-after vacation destination for non-members as well.

The region outside of the community offers plenty in terms of history. Surrounding Les Bordes Estate are medieval towns, gardens, the Loire River, and majestic castles and estates. Less than an hour away are Michelin-recognized restaurants and many vineyards, as well.

Binda says that there’s been a tremendous amount of interest from U.S. buyers, as well as UK, Switzerland, France, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Overseas developments such as these come at a unique time, as the dollar is strong and prices in the U.S. are increasing. Bloomberg reported that U.S.-based buyers rose by 37% in the first five months of 2022.