This $7.5 Million Subterranean Villa in Greece Was Sculpted Into a Rocky Hillside

This villa in Greece may look like it’s been plucked from the future, but it’s actually steeped in architectural tradition.

Sculpted within a rocky hillside on the island of Antiparos, the modern, disc-shaped abode, known as Cronus, was inspired by the circular walls that are built around lemon trees in the Mediterranean to protect them from the elements.

Designed by Athens-based DECA Architects, the picturesque residence has been partially embedded in the ground yet still offers sweeping views of the Aegean Sea and the surrounding rugged mountains. The $7.5 million (€7.5 million) island villa is also super secluded. Seriously, “the closest property at the moment is almost a kilometer away,” listing agent Despina Laou of Greece Sotheby’s International Realty told Mansion Global.

The partially underground villa overlooks the Aegean Sea. Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

Since Cronus sits within a sloped terrain, one must momentarily disappear into the ground before entering the home. Once inside, the upper-level living spaces, conceived by L’Elephant Interiors Portugal, flow together seamlessly and are absolutely flooded with light. The six bedrooms and nine bathrooms have been decorated with local textiles and art to give a true Grecian feel. A set of bi-fold doors connects the inside lounge area to the outdoor terraces to make it feel like one cohesive space.

The 3,164-square-foot structure incorporates natural materials such as stone, bamboo and exposed concrete. The home itself was also configured to adapt to the weather conditions as they change. The stone roof, for instance, offers shade from the harsh sun. In addition, large panels made from local bamboo protect both residents and the vegetation from prevailing winds.

The villa was designed by DECA Architects. Greece Sotheby’s International Realty

Of course, you can expect a range of killer amenities, too, including an outdoor home theater and a curved infinity pool that will make you “feel as if you are falling into the horizon,” according to the listing. At the center of Cronos, there is an open-air courtyard with a lemon tree that artfully honors the home’s architectural roots.

